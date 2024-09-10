Between September 17 and 29, Genshin’s biggest collab to date takes place all across the US’ favorite fast food joint. That’s right, a McDonald’s and Genshin Impact collaboration brings the game to menus near you.

American McDonald’s locations will offer themed foods with limited-edition, snazzy packages featuring Genshin Impact’s Kazuha and Genshin Impact’s Beidou. For those feasters with the McDonald’s app, you can purchase the limited-time Genshin apple pie or a combo option and earn in-game rewards.

You can get primogems – of course – along with an event-exclusive name card, the Golden Apple Pastry in-game recipe that enhances combat abilities, and a special wind glider named the ‘Wings of Delicacies.’

Those who keep up with all the goings on and Genshin Impact events may recognize the wings – they’re the same ones that are part of a recent collaboration with KFC that was unfortunately only located in China. Well, you lucky US-based players can get the dashing red wings, too. I’ll just grind the European servers for the Natlan wings, I guess.

Some eagle-eyed fans also figured out what was going on from this image that Genshin posted, where items from the game spelled out ‘McDonalds’ using the first letter of each. McDonald’s itself was a little less sneaky, as the Twitter header image is a picture of a chest in Mondstadt.

Will you be flying around in style with a hot apple pie in hand?