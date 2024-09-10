We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

McDonald’s x Genshin Impact collab brings your tastebuds to Teyvat

Get a delicious meal to go and a handful of primogems in the Genshin Impact and McDonald’s collab event, giving players a wardrobe upgrade.

Two genshin impact characters wearing mcdonalds hats
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact 

Between September 17 and 29, Genshin’s biggest collab to date takes place all across the US’ favorite fast food joint. That’s right, a McDonald’s and Genshin Impact collaboration brings the game to menus near you.

American McDonald’s locations will offer themed foods with limited-edition, snazzy packages featuring Genshin Impact’s Kazuha and Genshin Impact’s Beidou. For those feasters with the McDonald’s app, you can purchase the limited-time Genshin apple pie or a combo option and earn in-game rewards.

You can get primogems – of course – along with an event-exclusive name card, the Golden Apple Pastry in-game recipe that enhances combat abilities, and a special wind glider named the ‘Wings of Delicacies.’

Those who keep up with all the goings on and Genshin Impact events may recognize the wings – they’re the same ones that are part of a recent collaboration with KFC that was unfortunately only located in China. Well, you lucky US-based players can get the dashing red wings, too. I’ll just grind the European servers for the Natlan wings, I guess.

YouTube Thumbnail

Some eagle-eyed fans also figured out what was going on from this image that Genshin posted, where items from the game spelled out ‘McDonalds’ using the first letter of each. McDonald’s itself was a little less sneaky, as the Twitter header image is a picture of a chest in Mondstadt.

Will you be flying around in style with a hot apple pie in hand? Regardless of which wings you have, we’ve got the new Genshin Impact codes to get you some gems and our freshly updated Genshin Impact tier list to see who the best DPS is right now.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.