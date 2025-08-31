On top of all of Genshin Impact's exciting new lore and story content for Nod-Krai, Hoyoverse also gave us a taste of a new game mode called Miliastra Wonderland during the Version Luna I Special Program. While the creative level-building system looks wonderful, I have some concerns about its addition.

A major reason why Genshin Impact is classed as one of the best gacha games on the market is its availability across a variety of platforms. Hoyoverse dedicates time and energy to optimizing the game for even the most budget gaming phones, while not sacrificing the graphical beauty for PC and console. But, as Genshin approaches its fifth anniversary, the game's file size is already huge, making it hard for people to dedicate space to it on their devices.

So, although Miliastra Wonderland, Genshin Impact's UGC mode, looks phenomenal and opens up the world of Teyvat to budding game designers, it could make the game harder to run on mobiles due to the sheer volume of content. In the latest trailer, we saw the wide array of possibilities this technology offers, from custom character design, which is a first for the game and Hoyoverse titles in general, to the kinds of creative, multiplayer game modes that you find in games like Fortnite.

In just a short trailer, we see a board game, a frantic, Overcooked-style cooking game, tower defense, soccer, and MOBA modes that all look unique. Surely, all of this is going to add a hefty amount of gigabytes to the game files? Presumably, much like Unreal Engine for Fortnite, the dev kit will be separate from Genshin Impact, but based on all the information we have so far, Hoyoverse has said that this will be a part of its open-world RPG, rather than a standalone program.

Despite my concerns, I am so excited to see Genshin Impact take on a more multiplayer-focused approach. According to the roadmap shared in the livestream, the Miliastra Wonderland gameplay open beta goes live in Version Luna II, with level creation and even revenue sharing coming in later updates.

I can't wait to see what crazy challenges come out of Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland mode. If you missed the massive Nod-Krai livestream, make sure to visit our Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact banners, and Genshin Impact events guides to catch up on all the latest information.