Genshin Impact's new Miliastra Wonderland expansion has fans divided - is it a cash grab or a fun UGC mode?

As Miliastra Wonderland makes its debut in Genshin Impact, players are sounding off in positive and negative ways. This new mode is UGC-centered, and you can access it from the main game, adding plenty of things to do, along with more banners and things to pull on.

It's important to note that, though it's in-game now, Miliastra Wonderland is still in beta phase. The UGC roadmap from Hoyoverse notes that in version Luna II, or 6.1, the 'open beta' will be available to players. From there, other aspects and fixes will be added. This explains any performance issues that may arise, which some have brought up as an issue.

Judging by posts and comments, the biggest issue the UGC mode has is monetization. We already spend on banners for characters and weapons - two five-stars available at once, with two banners each patch - along with the option to buy certain materials and in-game cash, too. Now, Miliastra Wonderland adds more banners just for outfits - which you need to get dupes for if you want to do any sort of customization. This is giving Infinity Nikki, unfortunately.

The battle pass involved in the Wonderland has some disappointing rewards, too - even on the paid side of things. For instance, at level ten, you get a three-star outfit. Three-star outfits are what you get for most rolls on the banners, similar to the weapons in the main part of the game.

On the flipside, some players argue that we need to, as the kids say, let it cook, and to remember that it's a user-generated content mode - we're here to play Genshin's version of Prop Hunt and have battles with slimes, and whatever else you can come up with. We're sure that with time, the game mode will improve, and any kinks will be worked out.

Plus, unlike the main game's character gacha where you kind of need to pull to pad out your teams, you don't need to wish for anything here unless you want new clothes. Simply load it up and have some fun!

Speaking of pulls, you can see all the new Genshin Impact codes here to use for a Furina or two to help you out. As for who else is coming up on the Genshin Impact banners, our guide to the current Genshin Impact update has all you need to know.