Genshin Impact Mitya release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Genshin Impact's Mitya has a secret. It might not take long for you to learn it, given that the secret is sentient… It's his scarf. It moves on its own and forms a hand that waves every so often. Neat, huh? We see him in the story as he meets Vodyanitsa after her show in Snezhnaya, before he sneaks off to allegedly join Vesna for hijinks every so often.

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Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Mitya:

Genshin Impact Mitya release date speculation

Mitya's official release date isn't confirmed yet, but it's likely to be during update 7.2 following regular drip marketing patterns, as his appeared during 7.1. If he's on the first half of the Genshin Impact banner, his debut will probably be November 4.

Who is Mitya?

Mitya - aided by his magical scarf - is a Specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, so it's fitting that his element is electro. As he's from Snezhnaya, he doesn't have a vision and has a stellar linchpin instead. This means that in battle, he can still use an element - in his case, electro - but he focuses on creating stellar glimmer reactions. Stellar conduct, between cryo and electro, looks like it'll be his forte.

When he releases into the game, and hopefully gets his own story quest, we'll learn more about him and where he got that mysterious scarf. As mentioned, Travelers do meet him in the first part of Snezhnaya's story, as you follow the quests through the region and see what's happening behind the scenes. Literally - you go backstage to meet performers Odette and Vodyanitsa.

Who are Mitya's voice actors?

Mitya's voice actors are as follows in the different languages the game supports:

English - Brian Ballance

- Brian Ballance Chinese - Su Shangqing

- Su Shangqing Japanese - Kobayashi Yusuke

- Kobayashi Yusuke Korean - Choi U-seong

Kobayashi Yusuke, who voices Mitya in Japanese, has roles in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Love and Deepspace, and even Fire Emblem.