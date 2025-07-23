Genshin Impact Nefer release date speculation, vision, and lore

Amongst the Nod-Krai cast is Genshin Impact's Nefer, a seemingly dendro and Sumerian character working with Varka. We see her talking to him as he works on his sword, and we get a good glimpse at her design. She's got a cool outfit and will likely have a role and backstory to match.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Nefer:

Genshin Impact Nefer release date speculation

Nefer is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact's 6.x patches, judging by the fact that her reveal came as part of the Nod-Krai cast, where travelers are set to go next. We're not sure quite when she'll release, so keep an eye on this page for more information in the future.

Who is Nefer?

Nefer's name comes from a hieroglyph, and coupling that with her outfit design, we can surmise that she's actually from Sumeru. She's got a very fun vibe, with gold jewelry, pointed teeth, and metal claws on her hands. Though she has Sumeru vibes, you can tell there's some Nod-Krai influence in what she wears - specifically the triangles and pointed ears that match those of Genshin Impact's Ineffa.

You can see a very small glimpse of a dendro vision on her back during the Moonlit Ballad of the Night trailer. This means both she and Lauma are dendro users arriving with Nod-Krai, which suggests some new mechanics or reactions, potentially a lunar-bloom to align with Ineffa's lunar-charged electro reaction?

Who are Nefer's voice actors?

We can confirm three of Nefer's voice actors, though the English dub hasn't been revealed quite yet. In Chinese, her voice actor is Zeng Tong. In Japanese, it's Mizuki Nana, who plays Anne Takamaki in all Persona 5 games and crossovers. Her Korean voice is Won Esther, who recently lent her voice to Cookie Run: Kingdom characters.

