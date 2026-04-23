Genshin Impact Nicole release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

After years of waiting, we finally get Genshin Impact's Nicole as a character we can pull. She's the first playable member of the Hexenzirkel group, debuting in the Nod-Krai story's patches. Also known as the Silent "Mage" and the Voiceless "Angel", she uses the pyro element and is sure to set our teams on fire.

All the new Genshin Impact codes are in our guide, giving you free primogems and other helpful materials. You can also check our Genshin Impact tier list to see where each character ranks.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact Nicole:

Genshin Impact Nicole release date speculation

Nicole's drip marketing dropped on April 13, so it's likely that her banner will go live in version 6.7. The special program ahead of this version will confirm the date that she releases.

Who is Nicole?

Mage N of the Genshin Impact Hexenzirkel is a title that most players will recognize, as she's been name-dropped since the beginning of the game's story. She's an Angel, the last of the race that didn't turn into Seelies, all originally created by the Heavenly Principles to guide humanity. She's over 6,000 years old, having helped the people of Hyperborea many eons ago, among other incredible tasks.

We've met her in the story, in update Luna II (6.2), where she works alongside Alice, the Traveler, and Varka to fight back against evil in Nod-Krai. You would have previously heard her voice via a tea set a couple of times, the same as the one Diluc has in the Dawn Winery and the Imaginarium Theater.

In terms of her playable version, she's a five-star character who uses the pyro element and a catalyst weapon type.

Who are Nicole's voice actors?

Nicole's voice actors in Genshin Impact are as follows:

English - Sophie Shad

- Sophie Shad Chinese - Yun He Zhui

- Yun He Zhui Japanese - Toyoguchi Megumi

- Toyoguchi Megumi Korean - Lee So-eun

Sophie Shad, the English voice actor, also has roles in Aether Gazer and Arknights, while Toyoguchi Megumi voices Persona 3's Yukari Takeba.