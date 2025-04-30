Following a series of lore drops, Genshin Impact released a surprise livestream today, going into more details about the upcoming Nod-Krai region and update. This chat with developers Crab and Aquaria unveiled a lot more than we were expecting about the development of Hoyoverse's open-world game and its future.

Firstly, from the sounds of it, Genshin Impact's Song of the Welkin Moon update will focus exclusively on Nod-Krai, an area in the south of Snezhnaya. Typically, each major Genshin Impact update takes place in one region like Natlan or Inazuma, but the entirety of the next year's content is set to take place in this one area, where many different factions from across Teyvat converge.

Genshin Impact's Art Director Crab mentions in the video that the "canvas" of the game's story has "too many loose threads" and that the team "rushed it", leading to many interesting stories getting relegated to reading materials or left out of the game entirely. The aim of Song of the Welkin Moon, which first appeared on a recent Genshin Impact lore website, is to slow down the storytelling process and allow Travelers to fully immerse themselves in the world.

The team also notes that, as the Knights of Favonius are one of Nod-Krai's many factions, we'll finally get to meet Genshin Impact's Varka when we travel there. We still have no idea whether he'll be playable, but it'll be nice to finally see him in the flesh for the first time in five years. Personally, as a Genshin Impact player who's fallen off the game in recent months, I'm incredibly excited to get back into the story.

Overall, it's clear that Hoyoverse cares about its player base in this livestream, and we can't wait to see what the next Genshin Impact events and updates will bring. Oh, and the livestream dropped a bunch of limited Genshin Impact codes, so be sure to redeem them before they expire on May 3, 2025.