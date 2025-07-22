Nearly six years after the game's debut, Genshin Impact confirms that some key characters are actually releasing soon, and we're not disappointed by their designs so far.

As we get closer to the release of Genshin Impact update 6.0, where travelers enter Nod-Krai, Hoyoverse is dropping more teasers. This includes a swathe of character confirmations, with some long-awaited faces. That's right - we finally know what Genshin Impact's Alice and Genshin Impact's Varka look like after many years of hearing about them.

Varka, the Grand Master and 'Titan of the Knights of Favonius' according to Genshin Impact's Childe, has been away from Mondstadt since the beginning of the game. Now, you can finally meet him in Nod-Krai. His design looks very like Genshin Impact's Wriothesley mashed up with Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine, and we're here for it.

Speaking of, the last tall male five-star who Hoyoverse released in the game was dear old Wriothesley, way back in 2023. It'll be nearly two years on the dot when Flins and Varka arrive - come on, Hoyo, what's with that?

Other than Varka, we also get to see what Klee's mom, Alice, actually looks like after years of hearing her voice through various dodoco-themed communication devices. You can see a pyro vision hanging from her headgear, so maybe she'll be like a grown-up Klee, and throw even bigger jumpy dumpties.

Alice isn't the only Hexenzirkel member coming - Nicole Reeyn, codename N, is also coming soon. Travelers have heard from her previously as she spoke to you through a teacup during the Masquerade of the Guilty quest. The very same teacup that matches the set in Diluc's winery, no less. Other than that, we've not seen hide nor hair of her until now.

