As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Genshin Impact confirms what Varka and Alice look like at long last

Genshin Impact unveils some of the upcoming Nod-Krai cast, confirming who we’ll see - including characters we’ve known about since 1.0.

A screenshot of the genshin impact nod krai teaser showing what Varka looks like
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact 

Nearly six years after the game's debut, Genshin Impact confirms that some key characters are actually releasing soon, and we're not disappointed by their designs so far.

As we get closer to the release of Genshin Impact update 6.0, where travelers enter Nod-Krai, Hoyoverse is dropping more teasers. This includes a swathe of character confirmations, with some long-awaited faces. That's right - we finally know what Genshin Impact's Alice and Genshin Impact's Varka look like after many years of hearing about them.

Varka, the Grand Master and 'Titan of the Knights of Favonius' according to Genshin Impact's Childe, has been away from Mondstadt since the beginning of the game. Now, you can finally meet him in Nod-Krai. His design looks very like Genshin Impact's Wriothesley mashed up with Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine, and we're here for it.

Speaking of, the last tall male five-star who Hoyoverse released in the game was dear old Wriothesley, way back in 2023. It'll be nearly two years on the dot when Flins and Varka arrive - come on, Hoyo, what's with that?

YouTube Thumbnail

Other than Varka, we also get to see what Klee's mom, Alice, actually looks like after years of hearing her voice through various dodoco-themed communication devices. You can see a pyro vision hanging from her headgear, so maybe she'll be like a grown-up Klee, and throw even bigger jumpy dumpties.

Alice isn't the only Hexenzirkel member coming - Nicole Reeyn, codename N, is also coming soon. Travelers have heard from her previously as she spoke to you through a teacup during the Masquerade of the Guilty quest. The very same teacup that matches the set in Diluc's winery, no less. Other than that, we've not seen hide nor hair of her until now.

We recommend you check out the full lineup of new Genshin characters coming, as they all look pretty darn interesting. We also suggest you use these Genshin Impact codes to start stocking up on primogems, too.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.