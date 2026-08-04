Genshin Impact Odette release date, voice actors, and lore

As we finally reach Snezhnaya, Genshin Impact's Odette is there to greet us. While this frosty ballerina hides half of her life from her fans, we're here to help you get to know every side of her. Such a delicate dancer could never be a threat to us, right?

If you're saving for Odette, or any of the upcoming Snezhnayan characters, head to our Genshin Impact codes guide for some free primogems. You can also plan your spending accordingly with our Genshin Impact banners guide, and pick up some more freebies by taking part in all the Genshin Impact events that are currently on.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Odette:

When is the Genshin Impact Odette release date?

Odette joins the Genshin Impact playable roster on August 12, 2026. She appears in the phase one banner alongside the new four-star character, Genshin Impact's Alyosha, and a rerun of Genshin Impact's Arlecchino.

Who is Odette?

Odette is a five-star cryo sword-wielder. She's the Prima Ballerina of the Korolevskiy Troupe, presenting a frosty yet elegant persona on stage. Odette is also a member of the Fatui and is vying for the Harbinger seat of her former mentor, Genshin Impact's La Signora.

Odette's ballet performances are revered across Snezhnaya, often tempting those who would usually like to stay warm and toasty inside to travel across the nation's harsh, icy environment just to catch her live. Her name is likely a reference to the famous Swan Lake ballet, in which the lead also plays Odile, the antagonist. This hints at Odette's double life between the ballet and the Fatui.

Who are Odette's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Odette in Genshin Impact:

English - Alexis Tipton

- Alexis Tipton Chinese - Pan Danni

- Pan Danni Japanese - Uesaka Sumire

- Uesaka Sumire Korean - Choi Hyeon-ji

In the anime world, you might recognize Alexis Tipton as the English voice of Reze in the Chainsaw Man movie, My Hero Academia's Mei Hatsume, or Popuko from Pop Team Epic. As for videogames, she's the voice of Zenless Zone Zero's Sunna, NTE's Haniel, and several Honkai Star Rail NPCs. You might have heard Pan Danni as the Chinese voice of Zenless Zone Zero's Pulchra, as well as Genshin Impact's Chevreuse and the Arknights: Endfield character, Xaihi.

Uesaka Sumire has a storied career across acting, lolita fashion modeling, and pro wrestling, but you might recognize her as the voice of BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!'s Chisato Shirasagi, Umamusume: Pretty Derby's Agnes Tachyon, and various Azur Lane ships. Choi Hyeon-ji voices Wuthering Waves' Lynae in Korean, as well as Kichisei in Arknights and Endless in Nikke.