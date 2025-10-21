Genshin Impact's new buffs might have leaked, and I can't wait for Klee to be meta again

Well, well, well - look what we have here. New leaks have appeared ahead of Genshin Impact's next update, showing a sneak peek at what's coming to version 6.2. Our suspicions were correct, and it appears that Mondstadt's classic cast of characters might be getting buffs to bring them back to the meta.

On October 18, Genshin's official social media posted an image featuring items related to seven characters, all of whom were released in the game's first few updates set in Mondstadt. This includes the archon Venti, Klee, Albedo, Mona, Sucrose, Fischl, and Razor.

It's no secret that the kits of characters from back then don't really hold up today. It's not that they're bad - in fact, Sucrose is one of Flins' best teammates, and he only just released with the Nod-Krai area. But being able to use characters and them being widely usable are two very different things. I love my Klee, but she's a little slow, and her constellations are a little lacking.

If you frequent any leaks channels or Reddit subs, you may have seen confirmation that these characters are, in fact, getting updates to their kits, as we assumed. It's likely that they'll come as part of a lore-drop, too.

You can see separate posts about all seven characters on r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks, showing content from reliable sources like Team Mew and Seele Leaks. To sum it up, each character gets a new talent named 'Eve of the Witch' or 'Witch's Eve Celebration', and a Maestria Arcana effect. Here's what's happening to our old favorites:

Albedo - becomes a 'Magic DPS, and provides buffs for nearby teammates' attacks based on his defense. His deployable flower gets a damage increase, as do the crystalfins he can create on the field

- becomes a 'Magic DPS, and provides buffs for nearby teammates' attacks based on his defense. His deployable flower gets a damage increase, as do the crystalfins he can create on the field Fischl - gains a buff from the overload reaction, which increases attack, and a buff from lunar shock that increases elemental mastery

- gains a buff from the overload reaction, which increases attack, and a buff from lunar shock that increases elemental mastery Klee - becomes an 'Arcane Magus'. She gains stacks during her attacks that increase the damage of her charged attack

- becomes an 'Arcane Magus'. She gains stacks during her attacks that increase the damage of her charged attack Mona - becomes an 'Arcane Magus'. Mona's kit appears to get a lot of changes that increase vape damage and personal damage, along with her constellations

- becomes an 'Arcane Magus'. Mona's kit appears to get a lot of changes that increase vape damage and personal damage, along with her constellations Razor - gets an elemental burst enhancement focusing on damage output, equal to 70% of his attack stat

- gets an elemental burst enhancement focusing on damage output, equal to 70% of his attack stat Sucrose - provides damage boosts when summoning wind spirits, and gets a buff to her sixth constellation

- provides damage boosts when summoning wind spirits, and gets a buff to her sixth constellation Venti - applies a buff related to the swirl reaction, upping characters' damage by 50%. His burst also gets a massive 135% damage boost

There's a lot more to it than that, but this is the summation. The linked posts may get taken down, so be quick to have a look. These leaks are all translated and are subject to change, but it's great to see Genshin following in the footsteps of Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, both of which are paying attention to older characters and making them useful in the current meta.

Perhaps I will finally build Genshin Impact's Mona, if she's good for my electro-charged and vape teams. Or, I'll keep pulling on Genshin Impact banners. If you're like me, I suggest you use these Genshin Impact codes for some primogems.