As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Stop the press, Genshin Impact has replaced Paimon

Has Genshin Impact’s iconic mascot got a new voice, or are the rumors just stirring the pot? Here’s what we know about the situation.

genshin impact paimon voice actor - artwork of Paimon showing her against a purple and blue background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact 

For a while now, there have been some questions as to who voices characters in Hoyoverse games, thanks to strikes. Now, it appears that Genshin Impact's mascot may have had a change.

Note that none of this has confirmation - yet - so take it with a pinch of salt. A leaker by the name of Jelena discovered a leaked dialogue from the upcoming Genshin Impact update 5.7, where Paimon's voice sounds a little different. It's still high-pitched and cute, but has a different inflection. You can listen to the snippets here.

Corina Boettger is the voice of Paimon, or at least has been since the game's launch in 2020. Recently, in a stream interview with Paperbag Boy on YouTube, the voice actor stated that they "would no longer voice Paimon until they became union," and mentioned that "they (Hoyoverse) will probably just replace me."

Genshin's community took this and ran with it, claiming that Corina was already out, that this was confirmation of them leaving the role, and other likely untrue statements. Since the voice actors' strike began, Corina kept working, up until now, which makes some people think that this confirms Corina is no longer in the cast. Again, we don't have any real confirmation.

YouTube Thumbnail

News recently came out that, allegedly, Genshin Impact's Keqing received a voice change, which follows Kinich getting a new actor a couple of updates ago. On the flip side, Aether and Venti's voice actors confirm they will return soon. Recent events featured many silent characters, even our iconic favorites like Zhongli and Diluc, so the jury is still out on whether the full cast will return or we'll see more recasts.

Well, regardless of who does or does not come back to voice key characters like Genshin Impact's Kaeya or Genshin Impact's Albedo, we can still pull for them. So, here are the new Genshin Impact codes to stock up on some gems.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.