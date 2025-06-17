Stop the press, Genshin Impact has replaced Paimon

For a while now, there have been some questions as to who voices characters in Hoyoverse games, thanks to strikes. Now, it appears that Genshin Impact's mascot may have had a change.

Note that none of this has confirmation - yet - so take it with a pinch of salt. A leaker by the name of Jelena discovered a leaked dialogue from the upcoming Genshin Impact update 5.7, where Paimon's voice sounds a little different. It's still high-pitched and cute, but has a different inflection. You can listen to the snippets here.

Corina Boettger is the voice of Paimon, or at least has been since the game's launch in 2020. Recently, in a stream interview with Paperbag Boy on YouTube, the voice actor stated that they "would no longer voice Paimon until they became union," and mentioned that "they (Hoyoverse) will probably just replace me."

Genshin's community took this and ran with it, claiming that Corina was already out, that this was confirmation of them leaving the role, and other likely untrue statements. Since the voice actors' strike began, Corina kept working, up until now, which makes some people think that this confirms Corina is no longer in the cast. Again, we don't have any real confirmation.

News recently came out that, allegedly, Genshin Impact's Keqing received a voice change, which follows Kinich getting a new actor a couple of updates ago. On the flip side, Aether and Venti's voice actors confirm they will return soon. Recent events featured many silent characters, even our iconic favorites like Zhongli and Diluc, so the jury is still out on whether the full cast will return or we'll see more recasts.

