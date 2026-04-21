Genshin Impact Prune release date speculation and lore

Genshin Impact's Prune might look like she'd fit in better in one of Hoyoverse's other games, but this little witch hunter is a serious asset to your adventures in Mondstadt and Nod-Krai. Learn everything you need to know about her release date and lore below.

If you're saving for Prune, or any of the other strong characters on the Genshin Impact tier list, head to our Genshin Impact codes guide for some extra primogems and other resources. We also keep track of all the latest Genshin Impact events so that you know where to focus your energy.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Prune:

Genshin Impact Prune release date speculation

We predict that Prune will join the Genshin Impact playable roster in version 6.6. This is due to the timing of her drip marketing, which went live following the version 6.5 livestream. She'll feature on the limited banners for the version alongside Genshin Impact's Lohen and Genshin Impact's Nicole.

Who is Prune?

Prune is an upcoming anemo character in Genshin Impact. We don't yet know her rarity or weapon, but as Hoyoverse announced her alongside Lohen and Nicole, we can safely assume that she's a four-star unit. She's affiliated with Mondstadt and Nod-Krai, though you'd never guess that based on her emo character design.

According to her character introduction, Prune is a smart and capable young person who's looking for Genshin Impact's Alice. Fittingly, she's also known as "The Littlest "Witch Hunter," Guided by Precocious Reason," and carries a book filled with witch-hunting notes from her travels. Alice was right in her prediction that Prune and Genshin Impact's Klee would "become great friends," although they seem like polar opposites on the surface.

That's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Prune. Check back soon for the latest Genshin Impact news.