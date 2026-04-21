Genshin Impact Prune release date speculation and lore

Get to know Genshin Impact’s Prune, another chibi character to add to your collection, with a serious attitude and edgy fashion sense.

Genshin Impact's Prune drop shadowed on an anemo-green PT background
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Genshin Impact's Prune might look like she'd fit in better in one of Hoyoverse's other games, but this little witch hunter is a serious asset to your adventures in Mondstadt and Nod-Krai. Learn everything you need to know about her release date and lore below.

If you're saving for Prune, or any of the other strong characters on the Genshin Impact tier list, head to our Genshin Impact codes guide for some extra primogems and other resources. We also keep track of all the latest Genshin Impact events so that you know where to focus your energy.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Prune:

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Genshin Impact Prune release date speculation

We predict that Prune will join the Genshin Impact playable roster in version 6.6. This is due to the timing of her drip marketing, which went live following the version 6.5 livestream. She'll feature on the limited banners for the version alongside Genshin Impact's Lohen and Genshin Impact's Nicole.

Genshin Impact Prune's drip marketing showing her on a Mondstadt Anemo background wielding a big hammer

Who is Prune?

Prune is an upcoming anemo character in Genshin Impact. We don't yet know her rarity or weapon, but as Hoyoverse announced her alongside Lohen and Nicole, we can safely assume that she's a four-star unit. She's affiliated with Mondstadt and Nod-Krai, though you'd never guess that based on her emo character design.

According to her character introduction, Prune is a smart and capable young person who's looking for Genshin Impact's Alice. Fittingly, she's also known as "The Littlest "Witch Hunter," Guided by Precocious Reason," and carries a book filled with witch-hunting notes from her travels. Alice was right in her prediction that Prune and Genshin Impact's Klee would "become great friends," although they seem like polar opposites on the surface.

That's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Prune. Check back soon for the latest Genshin Impact news.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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