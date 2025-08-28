It's no secret that the clothing design of Genshin Impact's pyro archon is a bit odd. That's why, when I saw Augusta's design for her debut in Wuthering Waves, I started thinking that maybe it would look better on Mavuika.

Like her or not, Genshin Impact Mavuika's design got some feathers a-ruffling when it Hoyoverse first showed her off in 2024. She's a really cool character, and I personally love the motorbike, but it doesn't fit Genshin's fantasy vibe. Similar to the Master Cycle Zero in Breath of the Wild… why wouldn't it be a robotic horse? Anyway, that's a conversation for another day.

I didn't really think about alternative designs until Wuthering Waves Augusta came about. Granted, Natlan isn't Romanesque nor does it have gladiators, but Augusta's headdress, armor, and overall different clothing would work a lot better than a vinyl bodysuit with flames on it. Again, love the vibe, but save it for the likes of ZZZ's Burnice.

Since her reveal in May 2025, Augusta has drawn many Mavuika comparisons due to the fact that they're both tall, red-haired ladies of five-star rarity, and mentions of the sun in their kit and voice lines. Heck, even their claymore and broadblade weapons look similar.

The only thing that sets them apart is that Augusta uses electro, instead of fusion, which I'd forgive you for thinking about her, given the whole red theme and constant mentions of blazing suns.

If you're saving up for either of these fiery gals, get all the new Wuthering Waves codes and Genshin Impact codes here. You can also see where Augusta ranks in our Wuthering Waves tier list for good measure.