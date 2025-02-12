Nobody wanted this new Genshin Impact quality of life update

Hoyoverse has done well with some quality-of-life changes recently, but some of the latest Genshin Impact changes have fans questioning the developers’ thought process. We’re always eager to see what gets tweaked in each version, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want.

As you head into Genshin Impact’s update 3.4, you may notice a new picture in the top left corner of the map screen. Why is it there? It’s to sign-post an archon or story quest that you haven’t finished yet, in fact, you may not have even started it. Most commonly, it’s for the Natlan archon quest, but Mizuki and Emily’s story quest banners are also popping up.

The general consensus is, no one likes it. No positive comments appear below numerous posts on Reddit asking how to get rid of it. It also means that there are now four notifications for any new quests which is a little excessive. I just have one question – why? We all know which quests we do or do not have to finish, so where is the need for a picture gumming up the corner of our maps?

There’s also the issue of NPC’s hair going wild in Genshin Impact Mizuki’s story quest, following on from a similar issue in Genshin Impact Mavuika’s story quest with Xbalanque’s cape flying all over the place. It may not happen for everyone, but there may need to be a little more checking before things go live.

Outside of screen clutter, Genshin still wanes compared to the likes of Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero’s farming capabilities and ability to bank resin. Please, I beg, remove the restrictions on talent material farming! When Hoyoverse first released Mavuika at the start of 2025, I couldn’t level her up immediately due to her talent domain not being open on the day she released. Boo hoo, first-world problems I know, but I had the day off and wanted to build the fiery archon.

While we’re on the topic, more log-in events giving out wishes would be nice, as I struggle to save anything in Genshin while my other Hoyo-pots are overflowing… which is just as well given the sheer amount of five stars that ZZZ and Honkai Star Rail release.

To get back to the point, hopefully, Hoyoverse will see the feedback and address it in a later patch by adding an option to turn off quest indicators or even just make it so the picture is for your active quest if you have one. Other issues like the Sanctifying Elixir system and Neuvillette’s kit change have been looked at, so there is hope.

The good news is there’s a new Genshin Impact banner, and we have Genshin Impact codes to help you get Mizuki before she enters the standard pool.