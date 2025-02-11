We love a bit of character customization in our games, and Genshin Impact is no exception, which is why it’s always exciting to see Hoyoverse drop a new glider for us to use. For the first time since its initial release, travelers outside of the US and China can finally claim the Wings of Delicacies glider.

While these gorgeous red and black wings aren’t entirely new to Genshin Impact, they were previously only available through the Genshin Impact McDonald’s collab in the US and the KFC collab in China. This time around, Hoyoverse has partnered with Razer’s loyalty program, Razer Gold, to bring the stylish accessory and other in-game goodies to fans in Canada, Europe, Brazil, and a select few other countries.

It’s great that we can finally get our hands on this exclusive glider, but there’s a pretty big catch. Not only do you have to jump through the extra hoops of topping up your primogem wallet through Razer Gold’s service, you’ll also end up spending nearly double what fans in the US spent at the McDonald’s Genshin Impact event to receive the same product. While the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy meal costs around $15, the required top-up on Razer Gold costs just over $30.

There’s also concern floating around online about whether you’ll actually get the glider and other gifts, as some fans on X reportedly never received their redemption code after taking part in previous collaborations. We’re not sure why Hoyoverse isn’t able to send the bundle directly to your game inbox, especially as Razer’s website asks for your UID and server, but this just creates more opportunities for things to go wrong.

When is the Genshin Impact Razer Gold collaboration?

The Genshin Impact Razer Gold collaboration begins on February 11, 2025, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am GMT (on the 12th) and ends on March 25, 2025. You can read the full terms and conditions of the event on the Razer website, but the key takeaway is that you must redeem your code by July 31, 2025, so we recommend redeeming it immediately on the Genshin Impact website.

