I still remember when a friend texted me about a brand new game called Genshin Impact and suggested that I would probably enjoy it. That was five years ago today, and looking back now, I feel a little emotional. The game still brings me a lot of joy, has cemented many of my friendships, and yes, drains more money than I'd like to admit. Luckily, my wallet can relax as some freebies are on the way, with Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary giving us a whole host of rewards.

In case you haven't seen, the major Genshin Impact fifth anniversary reward is the free five-star characters you can claim. It involves one standard five-star for the anniversary, and up to four five-star constellations per year from a pool of eighteen through the permanent To Temper Thyself and Journey Far system, which launches alongside the anniversary. There's also a new Genshin Impact code for the game's birthday, as well as gifts sent to your email for free. These include 1600 free Primogems, furniture, transient resin, and more. Be sure to log in daily for your free Intertwined Fate per day, Dust of Enlightenment, Hero's Wit, and Mora. Not bad for a free mobile game.

Outside of the game, Genshin is following its typical recap protocol, with the Tracing the Heart's Journey web event. Get your stats for the year in Genshin - Hilichurls killed, bosses fought, miles walked, and more - in exchange for those sweet, sweet Primogems. There's also a fun quiz you can take, and if you head to Genshin's social pages, a giveaway you can enter for the chance to win an Aranara plushie or a $75 Amazon gift card. Additionally, you can check out the Genshin Impact fifth anniversary theme song "The Long Way Home", and when it gets a million plays, the Radiant Spincrystal will be available for you to listen to in your Teapot for free, sent by mail.

Hoyoverse has faced controversy for Genshin's stingy anniversary rewards in the past, and it seems as though this is the best it's going to get for us long-suffering players of one of the best mobile games of all time. Still, the five-star constellation feature being added is probably the most generous the game has been, maybe ever, so we'll take what we can get. Given that it's Kamisato Ayaka's birthday today, a character who is massively impactful and one of the faces of the game, I would like to see Hoyo give us some more Ayaka-themed items in future anniversaries, but we can only hold out hope to see what happens in future years.

