Genshin Impact turns Wriothesley into a rocker with new Android accessories

As a certified husbando collector, I often feel left out when merch collabs happen - but no more. An official Samsung and Genshin Impact collection of accessories is releasing soon for two iconic Android phones, and I'm ready to sell my soul to get them.

My favorite (DPS) character is Genshin Impact's Wriothesley, and he's taking center stage in this new range. Good, because I'm sick of phone cases with waifus on them and themed accessories featuring female characters from the 1.0 update. We had Xiangling and Keqing phones from OnePlus, Hu Tao, Ganyu, and Nilou pieces from Samsung, which were nice to look at, but where were the boys?

Finally, I can now kit out my desk, bag, and phone with pictures of Wriothesley as an emo-esque guitarist. Literally my dream come true. The collection has phone cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25, a wireless charger, and a really cute amp-shaped case for the Galaxy Buzz 3 earbuds.

The less phone-related and more cosmetic items include a desk-sized mousemat, sticker sheets, circular phone grip, and acrylic stand of the artwork with Wriothesley playing guitar.

If you're lucky enough to live near Hongdae in South Korea, you can pop into a Samsung Store and get a look at the collection in person. The collab is live between September 25 and October 4, 2025.

The real question is, can I get my hands on it easily over here in the UK? It's not confirmed to be a worldwide release just yet, nor are there any official store links at the time of writing. Perhaps it'll follow in the Nilou accessory collab's footsteps and be a Korean exclusive, where resellers provide it to the rest of the world at great cost. Pray for me, this might be harder than winning a 50/50 with only a few gems.

