Genshin Impact reveals Sandrone's playable design, and I hate it

We're getting very close to Snezhnaya, and with it, the reveal of all the Fatui Harbingers. The next one is on the way, as Genshin Impact showed off Sandrone's playable design recently. However, something isn't sitting right for me.

Since her reveal in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer, I'd hoped that Sandrone would be geo and use Pulonia in combat. It's not like Hoyoverse hasn't made use of a giant robot before - just look at HSR's Clara and ZZZ's Seed. Instead, Sandrone is giving HSR's Aglaea using a smaller, slighter, and more feminine robot akin to the mannequin, which you can see in leaks.

Where did he go? He was on Sandrone's introduction art when Nod-Krai was first released. We could've had a smaller version in combat if he were truly too big to make use of, but that's what we were all excited about. I'm sure the upcoming story will explain where Pulonia went, but it was the main reason for me looking forward to Sandrone's release.

As for her outfit… it could be worse, I guess, but there's been a lot of changes. Her long skirt and yellow theming was cute, but now, it's a short red, white, and black number - which doesn't match the cryo element. It's as if she's pulled up her skirt to get her legs out. I mean, you go, girl, but the old look was different. She's had a small hair refresh and got new shoes and sleeves to match the color scheme.

We've seen Nicole, Zibai, and Escoffier recently sporting long white leg paraphernalia, with older characters doing the same. As for short skirts… well, most of the women who wear dresses have them above-the-knee or featuring a giant slit, and now Sandrone joins them as a fairly run-of-the-mill design. I'm so bored with white stockings. And short skirts. Or just no skirts, like Nefer.

But let's all remember that Noelle exists, who wears a long skirt and has plenty of metal elements in her design. That's what I wanted, I think - for Sandrone to be a five-star version of the OG, Noelle.