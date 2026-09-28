Happy birthday to Genshin Impact, which turns six today, during its final Teyvat chapter

On September 28, 2020, Genshin Impact launched into the world. Now, six years later, it's arguably the biggest gacha game out there and has millions of fans across the planet. As for me, it's been 1,846 days since I first stepped into Teyvat, and I'm not stopping any time soon - especially as we're in the final furlong now.

To commemorate the sixth anniversary of the game, we've got a stunning new piece of art by Sakon, featuring all seven archons from each region, along with Columbina, the representative of Nod-Krai. Finally, we see them all together, from Mondstadt's Venti, all the way up to the newly revealed Tsaritsa of Snezhnaya.

We're not sure when Genshin's story will end exactly, but we do know that the Snezhnaya-focused patch is what we've been building towards since day one. The Tsaritsa is here, we've met most of the Fatui Harbingers, and we're learning more about the lore of the world with the Heavenly Principles' shades turning up, the Hexenzirkel, and other key figures.

Either way, we're having a great time watching it all culminate and seeing the real story unfold. From our first few days in Mondstadt getting hit by Hilichurls, to finding the Traveler's crashed spaceship on the moon, there's never a dull day.

Before you head back into the game to traverse more of the latest region, you can see an anniversary letter and a fun animation featuring everyone's favorite characters below. There's also a web event going on where you can grab some more primogems and see your stats from the last year of playing, such as how much mora you've spent and how much damage you do in the likes of the Spiral Abyss and Stygian Onslaught. My highest damage comes from an Archon - Genshin Impact's Mavuika - in all modes. You go, girl.

We're also getting four installments of the Missive of Grace: thank-you gifts, the first of which is 400 primogems and A Conductor of the "Ya-Ho" gadget to follow you around in the overworld. So, save up those gems for Genshin Impact's Tsaritsa, or grab one of the new elemental helpers like Genshin Impact's Vesna.