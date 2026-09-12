Get yourself a free Childe in Genshin Impact, if you spend enough time in Snezhnaya

It's finally time for Genshin Impact's sixth anniversary, and HoYoverse has truly amped up the rewards this year. As well as granting us the usual free pulls and standard banner five-star, you can now grab a limited five-star for free. That is, if you've completed the prerequisites.

Compared to other gacha games and HoYoverse's own titles in general, Genshin Impact's rewards have felt a little lackluster recently, but this sixth anniversary update changes things. Travelers now have the chance, during the 7.1 update, to claim a free copy of Baizhu, Childe, Nilou, Clorinde, Chiori, or Varesa, as well as tons of their upgrade materials. Many of these characters haven't featured on reruns in years, with Genshin Impact's Baizhu and Genshin Impact's Tartaglia last appearing 578 days ago.

There is a slight catch, though. You need to complete the version 7.1 Archon Quest to unlock this limited offer, and considering how long quests have gotten recently, this could take you some time. Luckily, you can still quick-start the previous Archon Quest if, like me, you're still in Nod-Krai, so we recommend doing that as soon as possible to give you the most amount of time to claim your free limited five-star and their materials.

As usual, you can also grab enough primogems for a ten-pull from the in-game mail when version 7.1 launches, and log in for seven days to get ten more. You'll also receive a Conductor of the "Ya-ho" pet, a Mini Trolley Problem gadget, and tons of useful materials. Plus, the initial top-up bonus is being reset, so if you fancy buying some currency, the update is the perfect time to do so. Grab yourself an extra copy of your favorite standard five-star, too, if you haven't already C6-ed them all.

Which free characters will you be choosing? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and head to our Genshin Impact codes guide to claim a few extra primogems for your wallet.