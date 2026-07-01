Genshin Impact's latest buffs bring our beloved B-tier characters back into the limelight

I truly love nothing more than when Genshin Impact adds buffs for my favorite characters, and would you look at that - not one, but two of my best DPS boys now have a new reaction to make use of in their kit.

The latest Genshin Impact update, 6.7, introduces the 'Stellar-Conduct' reaction, which goes along with buffs for seven characters. These buffs boost their overall kit, but also add the ability to use the new version of the superconduct (electro + cryo) reaction.

On top of their character-specific buffs, triggering Stellar-Conduct will place a Polestar Field on the battlefield, which means characters with the ability will enter the Radiance: Stellar-Conduct state, granting even more buffs.

The characters that have new, unlockable skills are:

Yae Miko - limited five-star, electro

Wriothesley - limited five-star, cryo

Cyno - limited five-star, electro

Qiqi - standard five-star, cryo

Mizuki - standard five-star, anemo

Diona - four-star, cryo

Beidou - four-star electro

You need to own the character and have them at level 70 or above to undertake the quests. They don't take long and are all voice-acted, which is nice. If you don't happen to have the five-stars, you can get them (and their signature weapons) on the limited-time Heavenlit Prophecy banner.

I've given a couple of the characters a shot already, and I'm very pleased with the results. My old favorite Cyno is now vaguely viable again, instead of being left behind by new DPS choices. While I still prefer using him in a dendro-based comp, using cryo feels more relevant as we head toward the home of ice itself, Snezhnaya.

If you feel like picking up some more frosty friends, make sure to grab the new Genshin Impact codes for some extra primogems.