Is the Spiral Abyss getting boring? Do you love being absolutely humbled despite how good your team comps are? Then Genshin Impact's latest endgame mode, Stygian Onslaught, may be for you!

This new mode offers a higher difficulty challenge than you've ever seen in the game before, where you face three bosses in succession. There are a few difficulty levels to work your way through - if you can - starting at normal and going up to fearless, with a secret 'dire' difficulty thrown in for good measure.

The first three levels are, to put it simply, easy. Once you hit the 'menacing' level, though, that's where the problems start. Make no mistake, the later levels are hard. The jump in difficulty is obvious. Here's where your whaling, your C6-ing, your signature weapon dupes, and spot-on team comps come into play. Sorry, you're not a whale? Well, join the club, and good luck getting the higher-tier rewards.

It's not just the difficulty that makes it harder to complete the later stages. As you begin the menacing level, you can't reuse party members and have to set up your teams, along with all their equipment, up front. So, for those of you relying on Genshin Impact's Mavuika (it's me, I was), you may be proverbially boned.

Needless to say, the community is already feeling the effects of how challenging this is. Hoyoverse hasn't specifically said "hey you, get C6-ing that Skirk", but they may as well have, as my own C1R1 characters are hitting like a wet sock. Sure, these new weapon skins sound fun, but you can't even preview them until you clear the harder difficulties. Well, at least I'll never see what I'm missing out on, eh?

Have you delved into the new hellish combat? How far did you get? Has this influenced you to pull six more of Genshin Impact's Arlecchino or Genshin Impact's Kinich to have a chance? It sure hasn't got me opening my wallet, but I'm looking out for new Genshin Impact codes to have a snowflake's chance, regardless.