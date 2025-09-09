Love her or hate her, Dehya has some strengths in Genshin Impact - specifically, her five-star claymore. Tighnari's bow is also cool, but we're all about the big swords. The latest Chronicled Wish banner goes live in the game in the next update, and this time, it's all about Sumeru's stand-out characters.

Featuring Genshin Impact's Dehya, Alhaitham, Wanderer, Cyno, Nilou, and Tighnari, along with all six signature five-star weapons. Now, while Alhaitham's signature sword is tempting, I recommend you go for Dehya's Beacon of the Reed Sea claymore, as you can't get it any other way.

It's got a crit rate boost and hugely increases your characters' attack, along with a hefty HP boost when they're not shielded. You can safely use it on Genshin Impact's Mavuika, Diluc, Kinich, and Gaming - not just Dehya.

Four of the characters on the banner will likely get their own reruns fairly soon, along with their weapons - but Tighnari and Dehya? This is your only chance. Their weapons aren't in the standard pool of five-stars, despite their respective users being added back in the Sumeru updates. Whether they will come in the future remains to be seen, so I highly suggest grabbing them while you can - especially as you can get a free copy of Dehya, unlocking more of her potential.

You can lose your 50/50 to anyone on this banner - so say you wish for Alhaitham, you won't necessarily get the standard options (Dehya and Tighnari), you could get a Cyno, which counts as a 'lost' 50/50, guaranteeing you Alhaitham as your next five-star. The same goes for the weapons. Maybe you'll get lucky and snag both the Hunter's Path and the Beacon in one go?

To help you on your quest for a fantastic five-star option, here are the new Genshin Impact codes. You can also check out our Genshin Impact tier list to see who we rate the best - and join the Pocket Tactics Discord to ask us about any build questions you may have.