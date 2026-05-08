Genshin Impact continues Sumeru's story, 1,164 days after we last left the desert

That darn Dottore is back at it again in Genshin Impact’s new version, creating havoc in the Hadramaveth.

genshin impact update - artwork of Dottore's new boss form
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The special program for Genshin Impact's version 6.6 just went live, and we got a good look at what the Traveler gets up to while heading back to Sumeru. Ah, Sumeru, the best archon quest out there, with luscious jungles, sprawling deserts, and downright evil Il Dottore making his in-game debut.

The new update is called 'Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana', which is a title originally teased in the Chapter Storyline Preview from September 2020. This introduced the names of all the regions' quests, from Mondstadt up to Snezhnaya. It seems we've got a stop before we go to the land of cryo, though.

It's been 1,164 days since the last Sumeru archon quest chapter (Caribert) went live, back in March of 2023. Now, in 2026, we head back to the nation of dendro to finish what we started. Nahida's in trouble again, Cyno, Tighnari, Kaveh, and Alhaitham are ready to meet up with us, and as we mentioned, Dottore is causing a ruckus.

He may already have one weekly boss in the game, but that's not enough. Now he has two. The second form, called the Exalted Master of the Heretical Path, has a tweaked form of him that can use… the Raiden Shogun's battle moves?! Yes, somehow Dottore has mastered the Musou no Hitotachi sword technique, and you've gotta figure out how to beat it.

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If you're eager to get into Genshin's lore, or back into it, or just want some light reading ahead of this new update, I recommend checking out this post on the Genshin_Lore subreddit. Here, there are theories all about Dottore, Irminsul, the archon quests, and what it all means.

It's all been leading up to this, and I'm [redacted] excited to get stuck into Sumeru's storyline and see Dottore once again, as I'm now sure he'll never be a playable character. I do wonder who the hooded figure on this update's artwork and briefly in the trailer is - we assume it's Dottore's fellow Harbinger Pantalone, as the 'Mystery Man' voice actor credit is the same as Pants himself.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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