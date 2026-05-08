Genshin Impact continues Sumeru's story, 1,164 days after we last left the desert

The special program for Genshin Impact's version 6.6 just went live, and we got a good look at what the Traveler gets up to while heading back to Sumeru. Ah, Sumeru, the best archon quest out there, with luscious jungles, sprawling deserts, and downright evil Il Dottore making his in-game debut.

The new update is called 'Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana', which is a title originally teased in the Chapter Storyline Preview from September 2020. This introduced the names of all the regions' quests, from Mondstadt up to Snezhnaya. It seems we've got a stop before we go to the land of cryo, though.

It's been 1,164 days since the last Sumeru archon quest chapter (Caribert) went live, back in March of 2023. Now, in 2026, we head back to the nation of dendro to finish what we started. Nahida's in trouble again, Cyno, Tighnari, Kaveh, and Alhaitham are ready to meet up with us, and as we mentioned, Dottore is causing a ruckus.

He may already have one weekly boss in the game, but that's not enough. Now he has two. The second form, called the Exalted Master of the Heretical Path, has a tweaked form of him that can use… the Raiden Shogun's battle moves?! Yes, somehow Dottore has mastered the Musou no Hitotachi sword technique, and you've gotta figure out how to beat it.

If you're eager to get into Genshin's lore, or back into it, or just want some light reading ahead of this new update, I recommend checking out this post on the Genshin_Lore subreddit. Here, there are theories all about Dottore, Irminsul, the archon quests, and what it all means.

It's all been leading up to this, and I'm [redacted] excited to get stuck into Sumeru's storyline and see Dottore once again, as I'm now sure he'll never be a playable character. I do wonder who the hooded figure on this update's artwork and briefly in the trailer is - we assume it's Dottore's fellow Harbinger Pantalone, as the 'Mystery Man' voice actor credit is the same as Pants himself.