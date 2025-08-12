Our favorite Genshin Impact archon tops TapTap's popularity poll

We love a good poll, and we love seeing the community's favorite gacha characters get representation. This time, we're watching Genshin Impact take over TapTap's favorite female gacha game characters poll, which is currently open for votes.

The TapTap poll began on August 11 and runs until August 15, giving you a few more days to log in and cast votes for your favorite characters. The roster of gacha game gals available to vote for includes Zenless Zone Zero, Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Goddess of Victory, and Deltaforce - though Hoyoverse's games are sweeping the board.

Let's look at the current ranks. Genshin Impact's Furina is far in front with a whopping 27k votes, while second place is Alicia of Honkai Impact 3 with 15k. This may be surprising to some, as Furina is quite the divisive character - even in the Pocket Tactics work chat, we have very differing opinions.

As of writing, this is the top eight:

These ranks may change before the poll ends, but I'd be surprised if Furina gets shifted from the top spot. Like her or not, Furina is the most popular archon for many reasons - and it's not just her helpful three-piece hydro summons. If you haven't finished the Genshin Impact Fontaine archon quest, we recommend you do, and maybe you'll be her latest fan.

As we enter Nod Krai in the next Genshin Impact update, all the archons will start rerunning on the Genshin Impact banners. With that in mind, here are the new Genshin Impact codes to help you stock up on primogems.