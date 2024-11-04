Travelers, do you wish to play cards whenever, and wherever you please, without having to visit the Cat’s Tail? Well, with confirmation of a physical release of Genshin Impact’s TCG, you can soon battle it out without an internet connection. We just can’t Cy-no to this one.

Genshin’s Genius Invokation trading card game was released in the 3.3 update back in 2023, as part of the Sumeru version updates. The game features a wide range of characters as cards – with an expanding cast releasing in most updates – along with tons of item cards to boost your performance.

Hoyoverse is coming together with ShiningSoul, the brand behind card games from the Identity V, Peppa Pig, and Fate franchises, to create a physical version of Genius Invokation TCG. You can see the full announcement here on Weixin, but for now, it’s slated as ‘coming soon’.

There’s currently no confirmation as to how many cards will come in the set’s debut, and whether you’ll need to purchase booster packs to get characters that came to the card game after version 3.3. What we do know is that there’s going to be a snazzy box with Genshin Impact’s Keqing on it.

The success of trading card games consistently proves itself – as we’ve seen recently with the Pokémon TCG Pocket app – so this could pave the way for a dedicated app or website in the future, too. Or at least a worldwide release of the TCG, we hope. The current confirmation is for the Chinese market, so it may take a while for future areas to get a release.

We’re keeping our eyes firmly peeled for more information, and will update as and when anything gets revealed. For now, why not grab the new Genshin Impact codes, and take a look at our ever-expanding Genshin Impact tier list to see where everyone ranks up?