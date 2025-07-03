As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

New Genshin Impact mode may allow you to customize your character

A rumored Genshin Impact UGC mode has gone into testing, and you and sign up right now to be the first in line to see what it's like.

genshin impact ugc mode - Kaveh in a thinking pose in Mondstadt
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact 

If six regions, over 100 playable characters, and thousands of hours of story aren't enough for you, then you'll be pleased to know there's a rumored new Genshin Impact UGC mode coming to the game.

In a future Genshin Impact update, you'll be able to play a 'UGC' mode - that's user-generated content - featuring a new character of your own. Hoyoverse is officially recruiting beta testers for this mode for "UGC gameplay testing".

You can apply here by filling in the linked questionnaire. Recruitment is open now until July 9. You need to have a Mihoyo Pass account to be considered for testing, but once you're in, you can try the updated modes as development continues.

Official details are very thin on the ground, though there are plenty of leaks popping up about what's coming in the new mode. While we won't go into detail here, it appears to be compared to Super Mario Maker, and has a male and female character to choose from as a mascot of sorts.

YouTube Thumbnail

We're very intrigued to see official information about this mode - perhaps we'll get a sneak peek in the next livestream, though nothing is confirmed right now.

In the meantime, make sure to grab the new Genshin Impact codes and see who's on the current Genshin Impact banner to keep your teams fresh and filled with excellent characters like Genshin Impact's Emilie.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.