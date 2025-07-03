New Genshin Impact mode may allow you to customize your character

If six regions, over 100 playable characters, and thousands of hours of story aren't enough for you, then you'll be pleased to know there's a rumored new Genshin Impact UGC mode coming to the game.

In a future Genshin Impact update, you'll be able to play a 'UGC' mode - that's user-generated content - featuring a new character of your own. Hoyoverse is officially recruiting beta testers for this mode for "UGC gameplay testing".

You can apply here by filling in the linked questionnaire. Recruitment is open now until July 9. You need to have a Mihoyo Pass account to be considered for testing, but once you're in, you can try the updated modes as development continues.

Official details are very thin on the ground, though there are plenty of leaks popping up about what's coming in the new mode. While we won't go into detail here, it appears to be compared to Super Mario Maker, and has a male and female character to choose from as a mascot of sorts.

We're very intrigued to see official information about this mode - perhaps we'll get a sneak peek in the next livestream, though nothing is confirmed right now.

In the meantime, make sure to grab the new Genshin Impact codes and see who's on the current Genshin Impact banner to keep your teams fresh and filled with excellent characters like Genshin Impact's Emilie.