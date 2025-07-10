The recent Ugreen collaboration with Genshin Impact produced some really swish products, the best of which is the 20,000mAh power bank. The good news is that the whole range is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day, giving you a bargain price for such a strong bank.

Power banks can save your skin in a pinch if you find yourself running on empty, and are great for handheld gaming devices if you want to hang out on the sofa instead of right next to a plug. Ugreen makes some of the best power banks out there, and this one, themed around Genshin Impact's Kinich, is no different. There's also a matching corded cable, wireless charger, and charger block to go with it.

The four items in the collection are all on sale with the following discounts:

I have one of these, and I can say that it charges my phone and Nintendo Switch 2 quicker than plugging them into the mains. You can see our full Ugreen x Genshin Impact review here for more information.

Amazon's Prime Day deals don't last long, so we suggest you hop on them right now. If you're looking for some other Nintendo Switch accessories, or even one of the best gaming phones or best gaming tablets to spruce up your collection, we can suggest some of those. You never know, maybe they're on sale, too.