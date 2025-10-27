Genshin Impact's new UGC mode is as unhinged as you expect, with FIFA, Flappy Bird, and Roblox games

While we're all exploring Nod-Krai and getting used to the latest reactions in the game, Genshin Impact's developer also decided to give us the Miliastra Wonderland mode to play around in. This is a user-generated content side of the game, where you can make anything from racetracks to simulators and more.

Just some of the creative experiences I've seen include a recreation of classic mobile game Flappy Bird, a version of Valorant, and a football sim akin to FIFA, pitting your Manekins against each other.

If that's not your cup of tea, then a more laid-back experience may suit you. Why not hop into a functional wish simulator and see how many 50/50s you can win, or clear out some caves in a mining simulator, where the aim is simply to harvest rocks all day, every day?

Maybe you want something even more different. If you spend time on mobile apps, chances are you've seen those adverts for games where you control a character who collects a giant stack of items to either form a path or fill some sort of order - you can even find these made in Wonderland.

There's truly something for everyone here, no matter what kind of mobile games or multiplayer modes you enjoy. Perhaps I'll see you on a soccer pitch soon. Or, maybe you'll be in the main game using these Genshin Impact codes to pull on Nefer's Genshin Impact banner.