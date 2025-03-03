Get a taste of Genshin Impact in this Universal Studios collab

Hoyoverse adds another huge partnership to its roster this week with the announcement of a Gesnhin Impact and Universal Studios collaboration starring two of our favorite Fontaine characters.

Between March 16 and June 1, 2025, you can purchase a redemption voucher from the Studios or through other official channels to use at the themed restaurant in Beijing’s Universal Studios. There isn’t too much information just yet, but more announcements are due before the event kicks off. But it’s worth noting that this ticket only gains entry to the restaurant, not the full studio park.

Genshin Impact’s Furina and Genshin Impact’s Navia are the poster girls for this particular campaign, which hopefully means there will be some cute, sweet desserts on offer to match their in-game appearances. If you look carefully, there’s a “Sunset Sweets Candy Co.” building in the official art, so this may give a hint as to the theme.

Based on previous Genshin Impact events – like the recent pop-up shop in London – we expect that there will be some exclusive merch on offer featuring Navia and Furina, such as paper tickets, pin badges, and plastic standees. Of course, there’s also likely to be themed food and drinks, too.

This isn’t the first time that Universal Studios partnered with a non-Universal-owned brand. The Hollywood and Orlando parks have Sanrio stores selling all things Hello Kitty, and Universal Studios Japan got collabs with Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man. Now, all I need is a Universal location to open in the UK, and I’ll be happy.

