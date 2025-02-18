Genshin Impact’s Varesa recently got her official drip marketing, and the community is quite divided when it comes to her design. Genshin’s design team is clearly trying new ideas. Some stick – like Kinich’s design – whereas others cause an uproar in the fanbase.

Varesa clearly has a new or at least updated model, as she’s bigger physically than other female characters. I applaud this and honestly hope it continues. Her design likely takes influence from Lucha libre costumes – a Mexican type of wrestling – which makes sense to a point, though some feel the woolen sweater, missing mask, and lack of physical balance skew this a bit. Then again, it is just influence.

If you happen to have seen any leaks of Varesa’s moves, you may notice that despite being likened to a Lucha libre, she’s quite clumsy. This – and her teeny, tiny skirt – is where the notion that she’s fatphobic, ‘gooner bait’, and fan service comes in. The internet sees thighs, skirts, and a cute design and immediately assumes it’s fan service. Sure, she’s got her legs out, but there are designs from every region with a lot of skin showing.

One opinion echoed through the Reddit subs, TikTok, and X is that Natlan characters’ design elements don’t fit with the fantasy, almost medieval setting of the other regions. Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma’s settings are based on historical periods from long ago, as well as Sumeru, though there’s more technology there thanks to the Akademiya.

Fontaine brings in even more modernity with the waterway transport and mechanical enemies, but even then the jump to Natlan is stark. For instance, Genshin Impact’s Ororon wears ripped skinny jeans, Kinich has pixely, video game-like aesthetics, and Mavuika has a literal motorbike that can fly.

No one really knew what to expect from Natlan other than it being the ‘nation of war’ ruled by the pyro archon. The first few versions of the game didn’t give any hints right up until the region’s release, so who knows what they were getting up to. Clearly, creating technologies that the Knights of Favonius never even dreamed of.

Personally, my issue is that – according to leaks – Varesa is the five-star character, and Genshin Impact’s Iansan is the four-star support for her, and they’re both electro. We first saw Iansan in the story trailer introducing all seven regions, released over four years ago. While not every character in that trailer is a five-star, I wanted a bit more from the character. I’m also a little bored of electro DPS characters as I have Cyno, Keqing, Sethos, Clorinde, Raiden Shogun, and Razor, but that’s a me problem.

At the end of the day, this is all on social media and contained in an echo chamber. At the end of the day, pull who you want, avoid who you don’t, and just have fun. To help you do that, we’ve got a Genshin Impact tier list and the new Genshin Impact codes, so you can save up for Varesa.