Genshin Impact Vodyanitsa release date window, voice actors, and lore

Welcome to the show: it's time to meet Genshin Impact's Vodyanitsa, a hydro opera singer from Scheznaya. Hoping to "transcend the rules", this water imp might have a trick or two up her sleeve. In the 7.1 trailer, she's holding a dagger, alluding to a secretive nature, but I would be surprised if she wasn't a catalyst user.

The next Genshin Impact update is just around the corner, and in order to pull Vodyanitsa on the new Genshin Impact banner, you're going to need both luck and primogems. Luckily, we can help you out with one of the two with our list of Genshin Impact codes.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact Vodyanitsa:



Genshin Impact Vodyanitsa release date window

We've already met her as an NPC in 7.0, but Vodyanitsa will release as a playable character in Genshin Impact's 7.1 update. She also already has a quote in Genshin Impact Linnea's character introduction. Vodyanitsa is likely to drop in the first half of the update, as her drip has been fully revealed, so you should expect to see her banner in late September.

Who is Vodyanitsa?

Vodyanitsa is the last remaining singer and performer of the Water Imps of Scheznaya. As the Korolevskiy Theater's Prima Donna, she's an expert in the art of song - memorizing and performing the most difficult pieces. She appears to speak to her ancestors as if they are still there, muttering to herself in her dressing room, so who knows? Maybe Vodyanitsa can still hear them. There's certainly mystery afoot.

Her constellation is named Piscicula Aurea. This means "little fish of gold" in Latin, referring to Vodyanitsa's hydro heritage and vision, and also her status as a prestigious singer. Her title, Lingering Siren-Song, gives a hint to her secretive and mysterious nature.

Who are Vodyanitsa's voice actors?

As per the Sudden Snow trailers in each respective language, we have a list of Vodyanitsa's voice actresses. English VA Suzie Yeung also voices Genshin Impact's Eula and female version of Esper Zero in Neverness to Everness, as well as playing Yuffie in the Final Fantasy VII remakes, while Japanese VA Ito Kanae has decades of experience in anime like Sword Art Online. Here are the list of actresses who are playing Vodyanitsa:

English: Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung Chinese: Su Wan

Su Wan Japanese: Ito Kanae

Ito Kanae Korean: Kim Ye-ryeong

You're all caught up on what we know now, so all that's left to do is sit and wait for Vodyanitsa to grace the stage!