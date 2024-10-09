Watch out, our Genshin Impact Xilonen build is here to sharpen this kitty’s claws! A powerful geo sword-wielder, Xilonen has a truly unique kit that allows you to skate around Natlan, busting moves both off and on the battlefield. So let’s take a look at her skills, best weapons and artifacts, and more.

Here's everything in our Genshin Impact Xilonen build guide.

What’s the best Xilonen build?

Xilonen is a five-star geo sword wielder. She’s best suited to a support or sub-DPS role where her allies can make the most of her powerful res shred, and is capable of offering a single-target heal with her elemental burst, but she relies on having at least two pyro, hydro, cryo, or electro allies on her team in order to make the most of her kit.

Here’s a brief overview of our best Xilonen build:

Rarity ★★★★★ Element Geo Weapon Sword Best weapon Peak Patrol Song Substitute weapons Uraku Misuguri

Flute of Ezpitzal

Cinnabar Spindle Best artifact set Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Artifact substitutes Husk of Opulent Dreams

2pc Husk of Opulent Dreams, 2pc Emblem of Severed Fate Main stats Sands: def% or energy recharge

def% or energy recharge Goblet: def% or geo damage bonus

def% or geo damage bonus Circlet: def%, crit damage, or crit rate Sub-stats Def%

Energy recharge

Crit damage/rate (2:1 ratio)

Xilonen’s best weapon is her signature five-star, Peak Patrol Song, though her best F2P option is the four-star Flute of Ezpitzal. Her best artifact set for most situations is Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City, though Husk of Opulent Dreams is a solid option if you intend to play her as a geo DPS rather than a res shredder support.

Her kit predominantly scales off defense, so def% is her highest priority stat. Beyond that, in a geo res shredder support role you should aim to get her to around 170-200% energy recharge, then focus on her crit damage and rate, aiming for a 2:1 damage:rate ratio.

Alternatively, you can choose to give her a healing bonus circlet if you intend to use her as a solo support. However, you do miss out on an opportunity to give her more defense or crit by choosing this option, and her healing isn’t the most reliable unless you have her at C6, so it depends on whether you feel it’s worth the trade-off.

As Xilonen’s res shred scales solely off the level of her elemental skill, we recommend leveling that up as quickly as possible. After that, you can level her elemental burst to boost both her damage and healing abilities. You should leave her normal attacks until last as they’re the least important part of her kit and only impacts her personal damage a little.

How to use Xilonen

Xilonen is a unique character best suited to a res shredder support role. However, her kit does give her some flexibility, also allowing her to act as a sub-DPS or geo DPS, and even a healer with her elemental burst, especially at C6.

Xilonen’s skill is the most important part of her kit. When activated, she switches to high-speed combat blading gear and skates around, dealing Nightsoul-aligned geo damage based on her defense. However, the most useful part of her skill are the Source Samples, which you can keep an eye on through the crystals and gauge next to her when she’s on the field.

Xilonen has three Samplers with her that can generate different soundscapes based on her other party member’s elemental types. Her Source Samples within each Sampler are all initially geo, but then for each party member who wields the power of pyro, hydro, cryo, or electro, one geo sample changes to that corresponding element.

When her Nightsoul points hit the maximum, she then consumes all her Nightsoul points and activates the three Source Samples she has on hand for 15 seconds. When the Source Samples are active, all nearby opponents’ corresponding elemental resistance decreases. Xolonen can trigger these effects even when off-field, but Source Sample effects of the same elemental type cannot stack.

This resistance shred is incredibly valuable, especially in teams that use any pyro, hydro, electro, or cryo DPS as their main carry. However, she can also excel in geo-focus teams, as long as there are two non-geo characters to activate her buffs.

At base, Xilonen’s elemental burst dishes out a decent amount of geo damage in an AoE around her. However, if she has two different elements in her Sampler when you activate her burst, it also heals the active on-field character at set intervals over a period of time. Unfortunately, this heal is only single-target unless you manage to get her to C6.

But, as long as you’re mindful of your team’s health and ensure you only activate Xilonen’s burst at the right time, it can be an incredibly helpful bonus, allowing her to fill multiple roles at once (res shredder support, healer, and even sub-DPS), making room for more damage dealers. This is especially useful on freeze teams that generally have a low damage ceiling.

In practice, Xilonen’s best full support combo revolves around you using her elemental skill, followed by two normal attacks, then her elemental burst. This allows you to take advantage of both her res shred and the added healing from her elemental burst, allowing your main DPS to hop in and dish out a heap of damage over a set window while also enjoying the benefits of increased survivability.

Alternatively, her basic support combo revolves around using her elemental skill and two normal attacks. This combo forgoes the elemental burst (generally when it’s unavailable or uneeded), but still sees her use normal attacks to gather up enough Nightsoul Points for your DPS to make the most of her res shred perks.

What’s Xilonen’s best weapon?

Xilonen’s best weapon is her signature five-star Peak Patrol Song. Its skill is tailored perfectly to her kit, offering her a defense and elemental damage bonus when her normal or plunging attacks hit an enemy. Additionally, when this effect reaches two stacks, it increases all party members’ elemental damage bonus based on Xilonen’s defense. And, as the icing on the cake, it also has a very handy defense bonus stat.

Naturally, this is incredibly valuable to Xilonen in a res shred support role, boosting not only her personal damage but also her team’s overall damage, and making the damage window provided by her skill even more impactful.

Chiori’s signature Uraku Misugiri is also a decent weapon for Xilonen, especially when she’s acting as a geo DPS in a double-geo team. It gives her a flat boost to her normal attack and elemental skill damage that increases further when a nearby active character deals geo damage. It also gives her a flat, unconditional boost to her defense in addition to its crit damage bonus stat.

However, its defense increase isn’t anywhere near as potent as what she’d get from a defense bonus stat weapon, which means you need to really focus on building defense through her artifacts.

Xilonen’s best free to play weapon is Flute of Ezpital. It’s a four-star Natlan sword that you can forge via blacksmith, and offers a significant boost to her defense both through its bonus stat and skill, which increases her defense for 15 seconds when she uses her elemental skill.

Cinnabar Spindle is another solid four-star sword for Xilonen. It also has a defense bonus stat, and boosts her elemental skill damage based on her defense. However, it’s a limited weapon that you could only get during the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, meaning it’s no longer available.

Here are Xilonen’s best weapons:

Peak Patrol Song Stat: def%

Skill: Xilonen gains the “Ode to Flowers” effect after her normal or plunging attacks hit an opponent, increasing her defense and providing her with a boost to all elemental damage for six seconds. This can trigger once per 0.1 seconds for a maximum of two stacks. When this effect reaches two stacks or the second stack’s duration refreshes, all nearby party members’ elemental damage bonus increases based on Xilonen’s defense for 15 seconds Limited banner Uraku Misugiri Stat: crit damage

Skill: increases Xilonen’s normal attack and elemental skill damage. After a nearby active character deals geo damage, these effects increase by 100% for 15 seconds. Also increases Xilonen’s defense Limited banner Flute of Ezpitzal Stat: def%

Skill: using an elemental skill increases Xilonen’s skill by a set percentage for 15 seconds Forge via blacksmith Cinnabar Spindle Stat: def%

Skill: increases Xilonen’s elemental skill damage by a percentage of her defense. This effect triggers no more than once every 1.5 seconds and clears 0.1 seconds after her elemental skill deals damage Limited event

What are Xilonen’s best artifacts?

Xilonen’s best artifact set is Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City. Its two-piece bonus helps Xilonen regenerate energy when a Nightsoul Burst triggers, while its four-piece set offers a team-wide elemental damage bonus when she triggers a reaction. This is particularly handy in boosting team damage following her elemental skill, and synergizes well with her rotations and kit.

Husk of Opulent Dreams is also a solid artifact set for Xilonen, especially in a geo DPS role. Its two-piece bonus boosts her all-important defense stat, while the four-piece bonus allows her to gather stacks that provide her with even more defense as well as a geo damage bonus, boosting her personal damage significantly.

Alternatively, you can combine two pieces of Husk of Opulent Dreams with two pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate. This set gives her an unconditional boost to both her defense and energy recharge, boosting her multipliers and freeing up some sub-stat slots for more defense or crit. However, this set doesn’t perform as well as the other options listed above, so we recommend only using this as a temporary option until you get a better set.

Here are Xilonen’s best artifacts:

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Two pieces: when a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Xilonen regenerates six elemental energy

Four pieces: after Xilonen triggers a reaction, all nearby party members gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for the involved elemental types for 15 seconds. If Xilonen is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state when triggering this effect, all party members gain an additional 28% elemental damage bonus for the elemental types involved in the reaction for 20 seconds Obtain from the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain, Toyac Springs, Natlan Husk of Opulent Dreams Two pieces: increases defense by 30%

Four pieces: Xilonen gains the Curiosity effect based on the following conditions. When on the field, she gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, she gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times each, with each stack providing 6% defense and a 6% geo damage bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining a new stack, Xilonen loses one stack Obtain from the Slumbering Court domain, Serai Island, Inazuma Emblem of Severed Fate Two pieces: increases energy recharge by 20% Obtain from the Momiji-Dyed Court domain, Serpent’s Head, Inazuma

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking out artifacts for Xilonen, your min priority should be boosting her defense. However, as a geo res shredder support, we also recommend getting her energy recharge to around 170% if there’s another geo character on her team, or 200% if she’s the only geo character.

Beyond that, you should also focus on boosting her crit damage and crit rate, maintaining a roughly 2:1 damage:crit ratio. You can also opt for a healing bonus circlet if you plan on using her as a solo support and healer, and you can use a geo damage bonus goblet if you plan on using her as a geo DPS, but both of these options do result in lower potential defense stats and may make her a bit more rigid in team comps and roles.

Here are Xilonen’s best main stats:

Sands – def% / energy recharge

– def% / energy recharge Goblet – def% / geo damage bonus

– def% / geo damage bonus Circlet – def% / healing bonus (support role) / crit rate or damage (DPS role)

Here are Xilonen’s best sub-stats:

Def%

Energy recharge until requirement (170-200%)

Crit damage / rate

What are Xilonen’s best team comps?

Due to her elemental skill, Xilonen relies on having at least two non-geo team mates to activate her Samplers and make the most of her res shred and the healing from her ultimate. Beyond that, she’s quite flexible, and can slot into any team that revolves around a pyro, hydro, cryo, or electro DPS, fulfilling both the buffer and even the healer slot in a wide range of elemental reaction teams.

Xilonen fits well in vaporize teams, as she can offer both pyro and hydro res shred without interrupting elemental reactions due to her low geo application. She’s especially useful in vape teams where anemo characters like Kazuha can’t consistently swirl the hydro, as she requires no situational set-up. Therefore, she’s a great support to hydro DPS like Mualani and Childe alongside pyro sub-DPS like Xiangling and Dehya.

Xilonen also performs well on freeze teams, as her ability to act as both a buffer and healer makes room for another damage-dealer. This is very valuable as freeze teams often have a low damage ceiling. She’s also capable of buffing both cryo and hydro consistently, making her a boon to cryo DPS like Ayaka and Wriothesley, and can even work alongside Shenhe to boost team damage even further.

Xilonen works well as a buffer and healer in hypercarry teams. Pairing her up with one main DPS like Wriothesley or Neuvilette alongside a sub-DPS like Furina and fellow sub-DPS support Kazuha, Xilonen’s main focus in these teams is to enhance the main DPS’ damage out put as much as possible, without having to worry about setup or reaction issues.

Alternatively, Xilonen can act as a buffer in a mono-element team such as mono-pyro, where she can consistently buff all characters in the team. She works well with pyro DPS like Arlecchino and Lyney, and can also fit around a secondary buffer like Thoma or Bennett if your main DPS and sub-DPS deal enough damage on their own.

Xilonen also synergizes well with Navia, as long as you have two other non-geo characters on the team. She can act as both Navia’s buffer and geo resonance partner, and slots well into Navia’s powerful pyro team alongside Xiangling and Bennett or Dehya and Thoma, offering both pyro and geo res shred. This boosts the damage output of the elemental sub-DPS while also contributing to Navia’s crystalize reactions.

Here are some examples of the best Xilonen team comps:



Childe

Xiangling

Xilonen

Bennett

Mualani

Dehya

Xilonen

Emilie

Wriothesley

Shenhe

Xilonen

Furina

Ayaka

Shenhe

Xilonen

Yelan

Wriothesley

Furina

Xilonen

Kazuha

Arlecchino

Xiangling

Xilonen

Bennett

Lyney

Xiangling

Xilonen

Thoma

Navia

Dehya

Xilonen

Bennett

What are Xilonen’s skills?

Here are all of Xilonen’s skills and passives. You can also increase their level using the talent materials listed later in the guide.

Xilonen’s active skills:

Normal attack Ehecatl’s Roar

Normal: perform up to three rapid strikes

Charged: consumes a fixed amount of stamina to perform a forward kick

Plunging: plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact, both based on Xilonen’s defense Nightsoul’s Blessing: Blade Roller

When in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, Xilonen enters Blade Roller mode. In this mode, her normal attacks allow her to perform up to four kicks using her roller blades, but she can’t use charged attacks. When she uses normal and plunging attacks in this mode, they switch to being based on her defense, and she deals Nightsoul-aligned geo damage that can’t be overridden Elemental skill Yohual’s Scratch

Xilonen switches to high-speed combat blading gear and rushes forward a set distance before dealing Nightsoul-aligned geo damage based on her defense. After using this, Xilonen gains 45 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. In this state, she shifts to the Blade Roller mode Source Samples

Xilonan has three Samplers that can generate different Soundscapes based on her other party members’ elemental types, decreasing nearby opponents’ corresponding elemental res while active.

The initial recorded Source Sample within each Sampler is geo. For each party member who wields pyro, hydro, cryo, or electro, one geo Sample changes to that corresponding element.

While Xilonen is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, the geo Source Sample she carries is always active. After unlocking her passive talent “Netotiliztli’s Echoes”, she can trigger its effects to regenerate Nightsoul points for herself. When her Nightsoul points hit the maximum, she consumes all her Nightsoul points and activates the three Source Samples she has on hand for 15 seconds. When the Source Samples are active, nearby opponents’ corresponding elemental res decreases. Source Sample effects of the same elemental type don’t stack. Xilonen can trigger these effects even when off-field Nightsoul’s Blessing: Xilonen

Xilonen continuously consume Nightsoul points. When these points are depleted or used again, this Nightsoul’s Blessing state ends. This state has the following traits: Switches to the Blade Roller mode, increasing Xilonen’s movement speed and climbing speed, and she can perform high-speed leaps in ocelot form while climbing

When Xilonen is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, her points have a nine second time limit. After this limit passes, her Nightsoul points immediately expire After Xilonen’s Nightsoul points have expired while she’s in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, she’s no longer able to generate Nightsoul points via the passive talent “Netotiliztli’s Echoes” Elemental burst Ocelotlicue Point!

Activates the Phlogiston Stereo DJ Controller (Portable) at full power, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AoE geo damage based on Xilonen’s defense.

Additionally, she triggers the following effects based on her different Source Samples: If she has at least two Source Samples that have had their elemental types changed, Xilonen plays an Ebullient rhythm, healing nearby active characters at intervals based on her defense

If she has fewer than two Source Samples that have had their elemental types changed, Xilonen starts up an Ardent rhythm which plays two additional beats that deal Nightsoul-aligned AoE geo damage based on her defense

Xilonen’s passive skills:

A1 Netotiliztli’s Echoes

While in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state: If Xilonen has at least two Source Samples that have had their elemental types changed, she gains 35 Nightsoul points when her normal or plunging attacks hit opponents. This can trigger once every 0.1 seconds

If Xilonen has fewer than two Source Samples that have had their elemental types changed, her normal and plunging attacks deal 30% increased damage A4 Portable Armored Sheath

While in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, when Xilonen’s Nightsoul points reach the maximum, she triggers an effect equal to that of her Nightsoul Burst. This effect can trigger once every 14 seconds. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Xilonen’s defense increases by 20% for 15 seconds Night’s Realm Gift Blessing of Forge-Fire

After her Nightsoul points are fully depleted, Xilonen switches to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul’s Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanaics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Xilonen. When the active character is currently splinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain talents, or at a certain height in the air, Xilonen enters the Nightsoul’s Blessing state and gains 20 Nightsoul points. In this situation, Xilonen’s Nightsoul points have a four second time limit, after which her Nightsoul points immediately expire. After she uses Yohual’s Scratch within this time limit, her Nightsoul point time limit extends by nine seconds. Your team can trigger Nightsoul Transmission once every ten seconds.

Additionally, while in Natlan, Xilonen does not consume stamina while climbing in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state Utility Tour of Tepeilhuitl

Triggering Nightsoul Transmission restores 15 Phlogiston

What are Xilonen’s constellations?

If you manage to pull more than one copy of Xilonen on her banner, you can unlock one of her six constellations, which provide special buffs to enhance her kit.

Here are all of Xilonen’s constellations:

C1 Sabbatical Phrase

Xilonen’s Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in her Nightsoul Blessing state decreases by 30%, and her Nightsoul point time limit extends by 45%. Additionally, when Xilonen’s Source Samples are active, she can also increase nearby active characters’ interruption resistance C2 Chiuce Mix

Xilonen’s geo Source Samples always remain active. Additionally, when her Source Samples activate, all nearby party member gain effects corresponding to the active Source Sample that matches their elemental type: Geo: increases damage dealt by 50%

increases damage dealt by 50% Pyro: increases attack by 45%

increases attack by 45% Hydro: increases max HP by 45%

increases max HP by 45% Cryo: increases crit damage by 60%

increases crit damage by 60% Electro: restores 25 energy, decreases elemental burst cooldown by six seconds C3 Tonalpohualli’s Loop

Increases the level of Yohual’s Scratch by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4 Suchitl’s Trance

After Xilonen uses Yohual’s Scratch, she grants all nearby party members the Blooming Blessing effect for 15 seconds. Characters with the Blooming Blessing deal 65% of Xilonen’s defense as increased normal, charged, and plunging attack damage. This effect is removed after it triggers six times or when the duration ends. When you hit more than one opponent, you consume trigger counts based on the number of of opponents hit. The counts for each party member with Blooming Blessing are counted independently C5 Tlaltecuhtli’s Crossfade

Increases the level of Ocelotlicue Point! by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C6 Imperishable Night Carnival

When Xilonen is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, when she sprints, leaps, or uses normal or plunging attacks, she gains Imperishable Night’s Blessing, ignoring the limitations of her Nightsoul’s Blessing state and increasing the damage dealt by her normal and plunging attacks for five seconds. During this time: Her Nightsoul’s Blessing time limit countdown pauses. Xilonen’s Nightsoul points, Phlogiston, and stamina do not decrease, and when her Nightsoul points reach the maximum, her Nightsoul’s Blessing state does not end either

Xilonen deals 300% of her defense as increased normal and plunging attack damage while in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state

She heals nearby party members for 120% of her defense every 1.5 seconds. She can gain one Imperishable Night’s Blessing once every 15 seconds

What are Xilonen’s ascension materials?

You can level Xilonen up all the way to level 90, but you need to use specific materials to ascend her at set intervals along the way.

Here are all of Xilonen’s ascension materials:

20➔30 20k mora

One prithiva topaz sliver

Three brilliant chrysanthemum

Three sentry’s wooden whisle 40➔50 40k mora

Three prithiva topaz fragment

Ten brilliant chrysanthemum

15 sentry’s wooden whistle

Two gold-inscribed secret source core 50➔60 60k mora

Six prithiva topaz fragment

20 brilliant chrysanthemum

12 warrior’s metal whistle

Four gold-inscribed secret source core 60➔70 80k mora

Three prithiva topaz chunk

30 brilliant chrysanthemum

18 warrior’s metal whistle

Eight gold-inscribed secret source core 70➔80 100k mora

Six prithiva topaz chunk

45 brilliant chrysanthemum

12 saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle

12 gold-inscribed secret source core 80➔90 120k mora

Six prithiva topaz gemstone

60 brilliant chrysanthemum

24 saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle

Here’s where to get Xilonen’s ascension materials:

Brilliant chrysanthemum – gather in the wilds of Natlan, specifically around Huitztli Hill and near the Stadium of the Sacred Flame

– gather in the wilds of Natlan, specifically around Huitztli Hill and near the Stadium of the Sacred Flame Sentry’s wooden whistle / warrior’s metal whistle / saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle – obtain from sauroform tribal warriors in Natlan

– obtain from sauroform tribal warriors in Natlan Gold-inscribed secret source code – obtain from the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device world boss in Toyac Springs, Natlan

What are Xilonen’s talent materials?

In addition to Xilonen’s character level, you can also increase her power through her talents. You can level up her normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst to level ten each using a set of specific materials and talent books.

Here are all of Xilonen’s talent materials to get one of her talents to level ten:

1➔2 12.5k mora

Six sentry’s wooden whistle

Three teachings of kindling 2➔3 17.5k mora

Three warrior’s metal whistle

Two guide to kindling 3➔4 25k mora

Four warrior’s metal whistle

Four guide to kindling 4➔5 30k mora

Six warrior’s metal whistle

Six guide to kindling 5➔6 37.5k mora

Nine warrior’s metal whistle

Nine guide to kindling 6➔7 120k mora

Four saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle

Four philosophies of kindling

One mirror of mushin 7➔8 260k mora

Six saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle

Six philosophies of kindling

One mirror of mushin 8➔9 260k mora

Nine saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle

12 philosophies of kindling

Two mirror of mushin 9➔10 700k mora

12 saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle

16 philosophies of kindling

Two mirror of mushin

One crown of insight

Here’s where to get all of Xilonen’s talent materials:

Sentry’s wooden whistle / warrior’s metal whistle / saurian-crowned warrior’s golden whistle – obtain from sauroform tribal warriors in Natlan

– obtain from sauroform tribal warriors in Natlan Kindling talent books – obtain from the Blazing Ruins domain in Coatepec Mountain, Natlan on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays

– obtain from the Blazing Ruins domain in Coatepec Mountain, Natlan on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays Mirror of mushin – obtain from the Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom weekly boss in the Joururi Workshop trounce domain, located in Chinvat Ravine, Avidya Forest, Sumeru

– obtain from the Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom weekly boss in the Joururi Workshop trounce domain, located in Chinvat Ravine, Avidya Forest, Sumeru Crown of insight – special rewards from events and offering systems such as the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura

Talent priority

When leveling Xilonen’s talents, you should prioritize them in the following order:

Elemental skill >> elemental burst > normal attack

As her elemental skill is a key part of her kit and scales purely off level, you should aim to level that up above anything else. After that, you can level up her elemental burst to boost its damage and healing, leaving her normal attack until last.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Xilonen?

Xilonen is part of the Nanatzcayan tribe, known as the Children of Echoes – along with Genshin Impact’s Kachina. The people of the tribe are known for their ability to appraise gems, create jewelry, and decorate weapons with said jewels, too. Given that her vision is very visible and set on a golden necklace, it seems like Xilonen really fits her tribe well.

Visually, she has the ears and tail of a wild cat or leopard, making her a similar character to the likes of Genshin Impact’s Kirara and Genshin Impact’s Tighnari – though unlike Kirara, she has human feet.

Xilonen’s voice actors are Mi Yang in Chinese, Fairouz Ai in Japanese, Kim I-an in Korean, and Beth Curry in English. Beth Curry portrays the NPC Betty in Zenless Zone Zero Grace’s story mission.

Interested in meeting more characters from the region? Here are our build guides for Genshin Impact’s Mavuika and Genshin Impact’s Citlali. If you like Hoyoverse’s other games, we’ve got new Zenless Zone Zero codes and Honkai Star Rail codes for you.