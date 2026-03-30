Genshin Impact announces a new, functional piece of merch, and you won't ever guess what it is

Genshin Impact's latest Yae Miko merch has me wondering what other functional items we could get.

genshin impact merch news - Yae Miko surrounded by mosquitos
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I love finding new Genshin Impact merch to stare at. It's fascinating what Hoyoverse comes up with. An Arlecchino handbag? Slippers that look like Rex Lapis? A dessert-themed slime plush? Amazing. Pity I can't easily buy it as I'm in the UK, and a lot of the merch is limited to China.

We recently got a first glimpse of a new, weird but wonderful product that mostly focused on - pardon the phrase - the shaft of the product, which led some to wonder what on earth the item was. It turns out to be, of course, a fly swat! An electric one, at that. What else were you thinking of?

It's going up for sale on TMall on April 1, but it's not an April Fool's joke. The Genshin Impact Yae Miko-themed mosquito swatter will cost 69 Chinese Yuan (around $10), and will let you flit around your flat zapping flies with all the style of the kitsune herself.

If you're in the US or UK like I am, you can likely find the 'squito-zapper on proxy seller sites when the product lands. For now, we'll have to thwip the flying nuisances with a hand towel or something.

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As for what merch we get next - who knows? We all know that Neuvillette made a functional ladle for the traveler in-game, and while you can buy replicas, I want one that I can actually use in my pastas and soups. Maybe a Fortress of Meropide-themed ice tray, a pen pot made to look like something from the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, or a meat tenderizer modeled after the Knuckle Duckle. I'm sure Aino would oblige.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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