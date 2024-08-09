Ever wondered what your favorite Genshin characters’ favorite smoothies are? We can sort of imagine it now with this collaboration between Yfood and Genshin Impact, bringing themed smoothies to shelves near you.

Yfood, a leading smart food brand in Europe, teams up with Hoyoverse to bring two flavors of nutritious – and honestly very tasty sounding – smoothies. You can order the banana peanut and icy coconut flavors online at Yfood’s site, which delivers across Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK.

What does this have to do with Genshin, I hear you ask? Well, some of our first friends in the game feature on the bottles and inspire the two flavors. Genshin Impact’s Qiqi is on the icy coconut option, whereas Genshin Impact’s Amber smiles on the banana peanut flavor.

Are these Amber and Qiqi’s favorite flavors, too? Quite possibly, given that iced coconut is the closest we can get to a real cocogoat, both in Teyvat and the real world. Perhaps in the future, Yfood and Hoyo will make more tasty treats. Imagine it, if you will – Genshin Impact’s Thoma emblazoned on a dango flavored option, a wildflower or herbal type inspired by Genshin Impact’s Tighnari, or a plain water as requested by Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette. Just… don’t let Raiden near the kitchen.

This isn’t the first time Yfood embraced the ever-growing audience of gamers – previously, the brand released a ‘Gamer Edition’ aimed at making sure we get plenty of nutrition while we sit and grind in whatever game we choose. Now, the brand is leaning into the ever-growing cosplay trend.

So, are you going to pick up some drinks? We might, but in the meantime, we’re going to use the new Genshin Impact codes to get ready for Natlan’s first five stars, Genshin Impact Mualani and Genshin Impact Kinich.