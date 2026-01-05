Genshin Impact Zibai release date speculation, lore, and voice actors

Genshin Impact's Zibai is the next playable adept, following on from Cloud Retainer. She's a five-star unit who uses the geo element and a sword. Her damage comes from the Lunar-Crystallize reaction, where hydro and geo react, spurred on by her Moon Wheel ability. Her ancient wisdom is sure to make your teams pack a punch during battle.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Zibai:

When is the Genshin Impact Zibai release date?

Zibai will debut in Genshin Impact during version 6.3/Lunar IV. Her banner goes live in the second half of the patch, alongside Neuvillette, with the new four-star Illuga on both. She's part of the Lantern Rite 2026 patch.

Who is Zibai?

Zibai is the White Horse adeptus, the 'Gold-Eyed Celadon Mare', and is one of Liyue's eight adepts, hailing all the way from the Archon War. While she has adepti-level powers, she's not classed as an actual adepti. Think of it like this - Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Ganyu are adepti with super-strong powers, and Zibai is still really powerful, but a rank below them in terms of mystical abilities.

In terms of what she does on-field, she's a Lunar-Crytsallize-based DPS. During her debut in a livestream, Hoyoverse showed her as part of a team alongside Columbina, Illuga, and Gorou. As she can trigger the Lunar-Crystallize reaction thanks to her Moon Wheel abilities, you can likely use her with most geo and hydro characters. Using Illuga will add to the Lunar damage, as he's a buffer specifically for the reaction.

Who are Zibai's voice actors?

Hoyoverse is yet to confirm some of Zibai's voice actors; they're likely to be revealed when she's available in the game. For now, these are the ones we know:

Chinese - Mace

Japanese - Fukuen Misato

Mace provides the voice for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, Fu Hua in Honkai Impact 3rd, Topaz in Honkai Star Rail, and Genshin's Albedo, so you may recognize her.