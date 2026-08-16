Ghost Driver codes August 2026

The new Ghost Driver codes will allow you to redeem heaps of free cash and save you the grinding of trying to afford that Ferrari.

Ghost Driver codes - Roblox figure stands next to a highway in the game
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Another Roblox driving game brings more opportunities for fun and expensive cars, but without Ghost Driver codes, you might be stuck grinding it out for a long time before you can afford to pay for another vehicle. Even still, it's fun to grind in this game, as you have increasingly dangerous near-misses with others on the road.

Codes net you cash, which you can buy new cars with at the dealership. If you're in the starter car, you'll not only look lamer, but drive slower too - so how else are you going to rip past all the cars on the freeway?

Here are all the new Ghost Driver codes:

  • THANKSFOR1MIL - 10k cash
  • SINCEROWASHERE - 10k cash

Make sure you gather all the Roblox codes there are to redeem - almost all your favorite Roblox games have them, so don't miss out.

How do I redeem Ghost Driver codes?

It's a pretty easy process to redeem Ghost Driver codes, but if you got lost in the menus, allow us to help you out:

  • Launch Ghost Driver on Roblox
  • Open the shop on the left-hand side
  • Press the 'codes/rewards' tab
  • Enter your code and hit 'redeem'
  • Find out what you've earned

Ghost Driver codes redemption screen

How do I get more Ghost Driver codes?

Because there isn't a consistent drop schedule for new codes, it's tricky to predict when more will arrive. If you want to check for them, you can scour the social media channels of the developer, including the Discord. However, the fastest way to get all the active codes and to find out what freebies they offer is to bookmark this page, as we refresh our lists regularly to keep you updated.

Is there a Ghost Driver Discord server?

There is. Join it here to find a community of other players who will talk shop with you. Alongside this, you can get updates about the game straight from the developers, ask them questions, and report any bugs you may encounter. What are you waiting for?

Expired codes:

  • SORRYFORLATE

That's a wrap on Ghost Driver codes - see you out there.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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