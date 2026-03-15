Go Catch codes March 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Go Catch codes for free money to stock up on eggs and blueprints for your dino adventure.

Go Catch codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing in the game's lobby
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Hatching new dinosaurs requires money, which is where our Go Catch codes come in. Use these codes to fill your pockets with gold and buy yourself some eggs, as well as blueprints for useful items to make your exploration in the wild much easier.

We check for new Go Catch codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back again soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Go Catch codes:

  • 100KTHANK - 10k cash
  • HACKER404 - 5k cash
  • COOLCODEE - 5k cash

This isn't the only Roblox game filled with freebies, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for even more.

Go Catch codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Go Catch codes?

Redeeming Go Catch codes is pretty simple, but there's an extra step that you need to remember. All you have to do is:

  • Open Go Catch in Roblox
  • Join the Fawn Game Roblox group
  • Tap the present button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Submit
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Go Catch codes?

Go Catch codes are special passwords that unlock cash boosts in this prehistoric Roblox game. There's no set release schedule for codes, but they tend to appear around important game milestones, so keep sharing the game for more freebies.

Go Catch codes: A screenshot of the Go Catch server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Go Catch Discord server?

Yes, there is a Go Catch Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls, and report any bugs you find.

How do I get more Go Catch codes?

The best way to get more Go Catch codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're dedicated to keeping this guide fresh with the latest codes, so you don't have to lift a finger. If you fancy looking for some codes yourself, you can check out the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASES

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Go Catch codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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