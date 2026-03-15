Go Catch codes March 2026

Hatching new dinosaurs requires money, which is where our Go Catch codes come in. Use these codes to fill your pockets with gold and buy yourself some eggs, as well as blueprints for useful items to make your exploration in the wild much easier.

We check for new Go Catch codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back again soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Go Catch codes:

100KTHANK - 10k cash

HACKER404 - 5k cash

COOLCODEE - 5k cash

This isn't the only Roblox game filled with freebies, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for even more.

How do I redeem Go Catch codes?

Redeeming Go Catch codes is pretty simple, but there's an extra step that you need to remember. All you have to do is:

Open Go Catch in Roblox

Join the Fawn Game Roblox group

Tap the present button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Submit

Enjoy your freebies

What are Go Catch codes?

Go Catch codes are special passwords that unlock cash boosts in this prehistoric Roblox game. There's no set release schedule for codes, but they tend to appear around important game milestones, so keep sharing the game for more freebies.

Is there a Go Catch Discord server?

Yes, there is a Go Catch Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls, and report any bugs you find.

How do I get more Go Catch codes?

The best way to get more Go Catch codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're dedicated to keeping this guide fresh with the latest codes, so you don't have to lift a finger. If you fancy looking for some codes yourself, you can check out the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

RELEASES

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Go Catch codes.