Go Go Muffin release date estimate and pre-registration

Beloved in Hong Kong and Taiwan, a worldwide Go Go Muffin release date is coming soon. It’s an MMORPG with an adorable art style, where you and your friends adventure through a lush green world fighting foes as you go. Here’s what we know about a potential release date, pre-registration, and where you can play the game.

Go Go Muffin release date estimate

While we don’t have a solid Go Go Muffic release date yet, it’s expected to be released in 2024 in the US and Europe. The game will come to iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play respectively.

Can I pre-register for Go Go Muffin?

Good news, adventurers, pre-registration is open now for Go Go Muffin. Head to this site here and register your interest to be among the first to download the game. The Japanese site lists some pre-registration prizes including in-game currency and a companion, so it’s likely these will be available globally, too.

What is Go Go Muffin?

Go Go Muffin is a cozy MMORPG, bringing a twist to the classic genre, where you take on an adorable adventure as a hero. You can choose one of five classes to become and evolve your abilities as you learn more. That’s not all – each and every character gets a sweet companion – a Melomon! These critters not only keep you company but can provide support, too.

You can play together with up to five other players to create a working team that can deal with monsters quickly. When you’re not in battle, you can expect to join a guild and spend time with other players hanging around the fire or camping. Oh, and your wardrobe is customizable with some really cute styles, ranging from witchy hats to armor and more.

