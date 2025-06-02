Goat Simulator 3 brings a multiverse of nonsense to mobile games

Wondering when the Goat Simulator 3 mobile DLC is releasing? Well, now you've got your chance, because the expansion for the ridiculous 2022 game is making its way to mobile gaming platforms this month. Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nonsense takes all of the carnage, chaos, and charisma of the first two games and dials it up to eleven, with plenty of destruction and disaster.

Eight new goats join the roster in this mobile port, with an arsenal of powers that, quite understandably, make very little sense. There are also over a hundred gears to help customize and create your own multiversal mayhem, with plenty of different dimensions to hop, scream, and drag your poor, entangled body through. We have plenty of picks for the best games like The Sims, but this particular simulator is most definitely in its own category. And we wouldn't have it any other way.

The original Goat Simulator has already traversed its own meta multiverse, appearing on almost every platform you can think of, and now the Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nonsense DLC is coming to both iOS and Android on 23rd June, 2025. There'll be increasingly ridiculous quests to embark on, unstable worlds to fix (fix, we said, not destroy), and plenty of kooky characters to meet, all from the comfort of your own smartphone.

Your task is to help out the Guardian of the Multiverse, because you need to clean up the disaster that you, yourself, helped create. Listen, you're just a goat. What do you know? If you want to just destroy everything in your path, who are we to stop you? But, if you do end up having a little bit of a conscience, you can play solo or team up with a friend to help right the wrongs.

You can pre-order the Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nonsense DLC on both the App Store and Google Play store now