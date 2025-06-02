As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Goat Simulator 3 brings a multiverse of nonsense to mobile games

The Goat Simulator 3 mobile DLC is nearly here, so get ready to whet an appetite for destruction with plenty more multidimensional madness.

blurred background featuring different goat simulator 3 characters, with an iphone 16 with goat simulator 3 key art on the screen featuring 3 goats and a cosmic capybara
Verna Colosi's Avatar

Published:

Goat Simulator 3 Mobile 

Wondering when the Goat Simulator 3 mobile DLC is releasing? Well, now you've got your chance, because the expansion for the ridiculous 2022 game is making its way to mobile gaming platforms this month. Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nonsense takes all of the carnage, chaos, and charisma of the first two games and dials it up to eleven, with plenty of destruction and disaster.

Eight new goats join the roster in this mobile port, with an arsenal of powers that, quite understandably, make very little sense. There are also over a hundred gears to help customize and create your own multiversal mayhem, with plenty of different dimensions to hop, scream, and drag your poor, entangled body through. We have plenty of picks for the best games like The Sims, but this particular simulator is most definitely in its own category. And we wouldn't have it any other way.

The original Goat Simulator has already traversed its own meta multiverse, appearing on almost every platform you can think of, and now the Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nonsense DLC is coming to both iOS and Android on 23rd June, 2025. There'll be increasingly ridiculous quests to embark on, unstable worlds to fix (fix, we said, not destroy), and plenty of kooky characters to meet, all from the comfort of your own smartphone.

Your task is to help out the Guardian of the Multiverse, because you need to clean up the disaster that you, yourself, helped create. Listen, you're just a goat. What do you know? If you want to just destroy everything in your path, who are we to stop you? But, if you do end up having a little bit of a conscience, you can play solo or team up with a friend to help right the wrongs.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can pre-order the Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nonsense DLC on both the App Store and Google Play store now, and if you're after some freebies from the best mobile games out there, we have all the new Genshin Impact codes, Grow A Garden codes, and Coin Master free spins for you.

Verna is a published fantasy author, with experience writing and editing in the gaming journalism world. She joined Pocket Tactics in April 2024, after spending a year as Content Manager for Gfinity and Stealth Optional. She’s a sucker for anything with a massive open world but when she’s not lobbing fireballs first and asking questions later in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s busy dealing (and taking) damage as Blade in Honkai Star Rail. She’s currently working on her first solo novel and when writer’s block takes its toll, she’s wandering around in Genshin Impact on her iPhone, collecting anything that isn’t nailed down. She also wholeheartedly believes that pineapple should never be on a pizza. Ever.