GOTY action adventure game God of War is 7 years old, and we need it on Switch 2

Boy, we’d love to see God of War on the Nintendo Switch. Sometimes, you just want to throw an axe around, lay the beat down on a valkyrie or two, and travel across the realms with your son while you mourn your goddess wife, y’know? Pretty much everyone was doing exactly that back in 2018 when God of War came out on the PS4, and since then, we’ve yearned to take Kratos and Atreus on the go, so we can embark on a treacherous journey to scatter ashes at the highest peak in all the nine realms. As we, too, brave an equally perilous commute.

It took several years for Sony to release God of War from its exclusive shackles, only coming to PC systems almost a full four years after its initial release. But it further proves that it works fantastically on handheld devices. God of War is Steam Deck verified, meaning Valve’s handheld console can, well, handle the intense graphical demands, high-octane gameplay, and gorgeously cinematic cutscenes of arguably one of the greatest action-adventure games of all time. With the Switch 2 offering a significant upgrade to processing power, we see no reason why Sony shouldn’t bestow a little mythos to Nintendo’s second-gen handheld.

Now, we know as well as anyone that Sony likes to keep a tight lock on its exclusive games. For good reason, because the majority of them are absolutely seminal. But with the likes of The Last of Us 2 on Steam Deck performing so well, we’re still surprised that we haven’t seen more appear elsewhere. But now that the Switch 2 promises a system worthy of such demanding games, we’d love to see Sony send the infamous Spartan to Nintendo’s neck of the woods.

Granted, we’re lucky to even see God of War on anything other than the PlayStation. Just look at poor ol’ Bloodborne, still stuck within its Sony-shaped prison after all this time (ten years, 27 days, and give or take a couple of hours, not that we’re counting or anything), despite a cult following practically begging for one of the best soulslike games of all time to be released on other platforms. Developer FromSoftware even went as far as to create a completely new IP in the form of The Duskbloods, an exclusive to the Switch 2 coming in 2026, which is even more proof that the people (we, and you) yearn for more sprawling adventure games on Nintendo’s console.

Maybe once the Nintendo Switch 2 release date rolls around, we’ll get whispers from the trees about a God of War port, so you’d better make sure to get your Switch 2 pre-orders in. While you’re waiting, check out our picks for the biggest upcoming Switch games, as well as the best action games.