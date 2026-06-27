The new Nikke collab shows your favorite Persona girlies from a saucy angle

Nikke just announced its next major IP crossover, and it's with none other than the Persona series. While details are extremely limited at the moment, the collaboration teaser video confirms that characters from Persona 3, 4, and 5 will make appearances in the mobile game, presumably as part of Persona's 30th anniversary celebrations.

The teaser trailer officially dropped as part of Nikke's summer livestream, but sneaky gacha game fans found the trailer unlisted on the game's YouTube page yesterday and posted it to Reddit. Neither Nikke nor the Persona series is a stranger to a collaboration - so much so that the Persona curse is a real fear in the eyes of most mobile gamers - but this particular crossover feels very out of the blue. That being said, the COD Mobile Persona 5 crossover proves that Atlus is willing to try anything once.

All three Persona games featured in the teaser have male protagonists, but one look at the Nikke tier list will tell you that men basically don't exist in this game. The Neon Genesis Evangelion collab sidelined Shinji, and Resident Evil's Chris Redfield was nowhere to be seen when the survival horror series' characters joined Nikke's roster. So, based on my knowledge of what Nikke fans want, and the most popular female Persona characters, here are my predictions for the upcoming collab.

For Persona 5, there's no question that Ann Takamaki, or Panther, will represent the Phantom Thieves. Her red leather bodysuit looks like it was made for a Nikke character. More than one character from each game is set to appear, my other bets would be on Makoto Niijima and, my personal favorite, Futaba Sakura. While Mitsuru Kirijo is the most mature-coded Persona 3 character, I think Aigis is likely to take her place in the collab. As soon as the trailer appeared in the livestream, chatters started suggesting her too. Finally, I think Rise Kujikawa is the best choice for Persona 4 thanks to her girly, idol aesthetic, which would round out the selection and offer something for everyone.

That's everything we know so far about the Nikke x Persona collab. The summer livestream also dropped a new Nikke code, so be sure to go and redeem that as soon as possible! Let us know who you think will appear in the crossover in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.