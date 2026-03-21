Nikke is teaming up with Razer for a limited-time crossover, here's what you can get

Listen up, Nikke players, because your chance to get some Razer gifts is coming. There's a new collaboration on the horizon, as Level Infinite is partnering with the gaming accessory brand for 'Heartbeat Temptation', a limited-time event with everything from in-game skins to special Nikke-themed Razer products. Some of them are easier to get than others, though.

Starting from March 26, 2026, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is kicking off its Razer collaboration, which includes the all-new 'Viper - Punky Street' skin, an outfit purpose-made to celebrate Razer's presence in the hit free mobile game. It even includes fresh voice lines to mark the occasion, and there are two ways of securing it. The easiest way is to unlock the Punky Street Pass, complete daily missions to level it up, and earn Advanced Recruit Vouchers. When you reach the maximum level, you unlock Viper's limited Punky Street costume.

You can also obtain the skin through the redemption key included in Nikke x Razer gift boxes. These bundles contain a Nikke-themed Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset, a Razer Orachi V2 mouse, stickers, badges, and a special standee of Viper herself. However, these gift boxes won't be available to everyone. Level Infinite details that these sets are appearing exclusively in China, Japan, and South Korea within official flagship stores on Amazon Japan, Naver Korea, and Tmall.

Alongside Viper's new skin, players can also snag a free avatar frame and title by hopping into in-game events and completing a range of objectives. Should you be lucky enough to get your hands on a redemption key for the Punky Street skin, it's worth noting that Level Infinite clarifies, "once you enter the CD key, it is used even if you already own the costume, and you will not receive a duplicate. In this case, you cannot cancel or refund the CD key, so check before you use it."

In other regions, though, it isn't all bad news. Razer stores in North America are getting in on the fun by debuting a week-long promotional video to mark the occasion. You can head to stores in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Miami to see it in action. In London and Los Angeles, a Nikke pop-up experience is taking place at their respective Razer locations, with cosplayers and exclusive in-store merchandise.

More details are coming from Level Infinite and Razer on March 24, 2026, but the collaboration will run through to April 16, 2026. In the meantime, be sure to grab yourself some Nikke codes.