We love the new Razer x NIKKE collab, and we're giving it all away to one lucky winner

There's a stylish new Razer x Goddess of Victory: NIKKE collaboration available now, featuring themed hardware and accessories for your setup. We're giving away a box filled with the entire collaboration's merch to one winner - read on to find out how to enter!

The NIKKE x Razer collab, titled Heartbeat Temptation, features Viper - an SSR unit in the game. She gets a brand new costume called 'Punky Street' to celebrate, featuring the headphones Razer makes. They're white, with cat ears, and a pink ribbon wrapped around the side. This matches her pink hoodie perfectly.

While Viper might not use a mouse in the game, you can get one featuring the collaboration's artwork - it's a Razer Orochi V2 Wireless, which is great for gaming, and has a changeable plate so you can swap the artwork in and out. All of this comes as part of a gift box set, with stickers and other cool accessories you can use to jazz up your desk, and show off your NIKKE main.

The good news is, you can win a gift box in our giveaway. This competition is open worldwide, so it's a great opportunity to get your hands on the goods as the retail release is limited to China, Japan, and South Korea. Simply scroll down and enter using the widget below.

The competition starts today, March 27, and runs until April 3, 2026. We'll draw and contact the winner soon after this date.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Razer collab entry

Pocket Tactics - Nikke x Razer collab giveaway





Here's what the gift box includes:

One Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset in white, which includes DIY stickers to match the in-game skin

One Razer Orochi V2 Wireless mouse - Custom Viper collaboration edition, which comes with a Q-version Viper graffiti design on the shell.

One acrylic standee of Viper

Two glow-in-the-dark badges

A headset DIY sticker sheet

An in-game skin redemption card

If this inspires you to add Viper to your teams, you can check out our Nikke tier list to see where she ranks, and who you can pair her up with.