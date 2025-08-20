Goddess of Victory: Nikke welcomes this iconic Resident Evil heroine

During the Future Games Show presentation at Gamescom this year, Goddess of Victory: Nikke revealed an official crossover with Capcom's Resident Evil. While the teaser trailer was short, it's got us amped up for this unusual collaboration.

After teasing the collaboration as a whole during "Into The Infinite," Goddess of Victory: Nikke revealed that Resident Evil's Jill Valentine is joining the playable roster. Nikke is no stranger to collaborations, having previously worked with Neon Genesis Evangeleon and Nier Automata. It's a little surprising to see Jill appear in this collab rather than Grace Ashcroft from the new Resident Evil game, but maybe she still has to prove herself to the fans.

Still, previous collabs have featured multiple IP characters joining the roster, and there's still plenty more information to come on the event from Level Infinite, so we're hoping that some of the other Resident Evil girlies make the cut. Maybe Ada Wong can make an appearance after her return in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

We're also intrigued to see what the collaboration story holds, as the trailer showed Poli hiding from a ghostly cult before being discovered and grabbed. The trailer also shows an abandoned building, similar to the Racoon City Police Department, so maybe we'll encounter familiar enemies like Mr X and Nemesis.

That's everything we know about the Nikke x Resident Evil crossover for now. If you've not tried this mobile RPG before, make sure to visit our Nikke codes guide and Nikke tier list to learn the basics and earn some rewards.