It’s official, a Nikke Stellar Blade crossover is happening. After leaving us with several breadcrumbs scattered around both the popular gacha mobile game and the PS5’s much-loved action-adventure game, developer Shift Up confirmed that we can expect a collaboration between the two to celebrate their similarities.

A brand-new trailer just dropped for the crossover, and after an interview with Stellar Blade game director Hyung-Tae Kim, courtesy of Push Square earlier this year, we’re now being treated to the fruits of all that speculation and hope. Combining PS5’s Stellar Blade with the popular gacha game is a match made in heaven, especially considering how awesome Eve looks in Nikke’s world. She crashes down with quite an impact in the teaser trailer, overlooking a bunch of Raptures while holding her sword and letting her hair whip cinematically in the wind – naturally.

Considering both Stellar Blade and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE share the same South Korean developer, Shift Up, and despite their different platforms, it’s quite surprising that it’s taken this long to see a collab between the two titles. Even just visually, they’re very similar, and we’re equally hoping to see Nikke drop into the world of Stellar Blade to even out the crossover and represent the mobile game on Sony’s platform.

Still, at the very least, it’s easy to assume that Stellar Blade’s Eve will appear on an upcoming Goddess of Victory: Nikke banner, and honestly, we can’t wait to wield the blade and show those Rapture bots who’s boss. We’re hoping for an in-game event to coincide with Eve’s arrival, with a brand-new storyline to explore, but unfortunately, the only concrete information we have is the brief teaser trailer.

We’ll make sure to keep you posted as soon as we get more information on the collab, but for now, pick up the latest Nikke codes, and make sure to refresh your memory with our Nikke tier list and reroll guide so you can prepare for Eve’s banner to arrive. If you’re after some more freebies, we’ve also got the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes.