Already set to be one of the biggest mobile launches in 2025, Gods and Demons could be a major surprise for RPG fans. The latest title from publisher Com2uS and developer Moye Entertainment, Gods and Demons merges idle genre antics with fantasy skirmishes with a deck-based twist. If that sounds like a good time, we have some good news; you won’t need to wait long to play it, as the game is right around the corner.

Gods and Demons launches on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, according to a recent statement from Com2uS. Players can pre-register here to claim exclusive rewards, such as a legendary hero selection ticket and “special boosting rewards.” Based within the mythical land of Eldra, the free mobile game deems you as the ‘chosen one’, with each one of your actions critical to the fate of the world – quite the responsibility, eh? To shoulder that mighty task, you’ll fend off gnarly beasts and fantastical creatures in turn-based combat that relies on the strength of a powerful deck.

With over 60 heroes to experiment with, each of them boasts unique synergies and skills that you can use to overcome the new mobile game’s toughest foes. Gods and Demons’ heroes fall under five different races, which are human, orc, spirit, god, and demon. These powerful allies also belong to one of four classes: tank, offense, magic, and support.

Decks consist of six heroes, and you’ll have the chance to equip useful gear to leverage their abilities. Better yet, “special limited heroes” can be deployed in specific game modes to truly dethrone your opponents.

You don’t need to worry about grinding Gods and Demons, either, thanks to its idle game elements. “From the story-driven scenario mode set in the war-torn Eldra Continent, to dungeons offering rare items and cross-server PVP battles, players can progress offline without manual input,” says Com2uS. If you don’t fancy fighting other players, the good news is that the game’s guild system means you can team up with your friends for some good old co-op fun, whether you’re playing on iOS or Android.

