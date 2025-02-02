Wading through the filth of a swamp or a grimy castle, sword in hand, there’s nothing like it is there? It’s even better with your best buds, and that’s what new dungeon crawler Gold and Glory thrives on. After a series of playtests, Gold and Glory has quietly launched for all to play, and should be on your radar if you’re after a Soulslike fix.

Gold and Glory is currently in early access, allowing players on Android to get a piece of the action since the game’s servers opened up. As an incentive to get stuck in, developer Studio Dios is rewarding players with exclusive rewards for participating in this pivotal part of the game’s journey. But what exactly do you get up to in Gold and Glory? Similar to the free mobile game Dark and Darker Mobile, Gold and Glory mixes extraction shooter elements with medieval fantasy.

The aim is to progress through increasingly difficult dungeons and sweep up loot, while chopping down other players and enemies along the way. However, Gold and Glory’s real punch comes in the form of bosses that wouldn’t be out of place in the Dark Souls franchise, or even Elden Ring. Split across three classes – warrior, ranger, and wizard – Studio Dios’ mythically tinged action game rewards you for indulging in its risk vs reward approach. You can choose to extract with your precious loot or risk it all for a chance to earn something greater.

Should you manage to make it out in one piece, any gear you’ve accumulated can be traded within Gold and Glory’s market system, or with other players.

Speaking of gear, Studio Dios is giving players a chance to unlock high tier loot from Tuesday, February 4, 2025, through to Monday, February 17, 2025. The first prize draw requires players to play at least one match a day during this period.

Conversely, 20 lucky players will be randomly selected to win the Skull of Golden Crown. Should you snag yourself some gear, you’ll only be rewarded once until the next draw, which begins on February 11, 2025.

What we’re eager to see is whether an iPhone iteration of Gold and Glory will come to fruition. You can download Gold and Glory on the Google Play Store right now. Until an iOS version debuts, we recommend checking out our Dark and Darker Mobile preview, and interview with the game’s lead producer, Joonseok Ahn.

