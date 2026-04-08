If you hate mobile gaming with touchscreen controls, the new Android 17 Beta update could be your saviour

If you're an Android gamer who prefers using a mobile controller to fiddly touchscreen controls, we've got good news. If you install the Android 17 Beta, you can now remap your control scheme to your liking and apply it across the whole system. That means no more setting up control schemes for individual games or controller companion apps, giving you more time to play the mobile games you love.

Given how many of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones are Android devices, this is a pretty significant development. At the time of writing, Apple doesn't offer equivalent functionality for the iPhone's iOS software, giving Androids such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and REDMAGIC 11 Pro a leg up on the iPhone 17 Pro when it comes to gaming features.

The new controller remapping function is also a win for accessibility, as, according to Android community engagement employee Mishaal Rahman, it allows users to "remap buttons to suit their specific physical needs." It's also great for those who struggle with muscle memory when jumping from home or handheld consoles to playing on mobile, as you can match the configuration of your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

If you want to test the native controller remapping feature, you first need to sign up for the Android Beta program and install the latest version of the software. Once you've installed the fresh patch, you can remap wireless controllers by hitting 'Settings,' followed by 'Connected devices' and then 'Device details,' before arriving at 'Game controller settings.' Or, if you're using a wired or USB-C controller, you can find the remapping options by going to 'Settings,' then 'System,' and finally selecting 'Game controller.'

It's worth noting that, given this is part of the Android 17 Beta, some features could change in the future before the full launch of the new version of Google's mobile operating system. There's also one known issue at the time of writing surrounding the accuracy of on-screen glyphs, but it shouldn't get in the way of your mapping.