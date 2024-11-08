Google’s AI could let Android devices reply to calls for you

Google’s Call Screen feature is a handy bit of software that basically answers the phone for you. The company’s digital assistant guides the caller with prompts, and you get to respond with a simple set of replies, like asking who’s calling, telling them to call back later, or confirming an appointment. Well, it could get a bit more advanced with possible Google Call Screen AI features in the works.

As spotted by 9to5Google, code in the latest beta of Google’s phone app reveals Call Assist, a feature that can suggest “new AI-powered smart replies based on the caller’s Call Screen responses.” This should help offer more useful responses in a wider variety of situations, though how it works in practice, we have no idea.

Add this to Google’s long list of AI features and it’s clear who’s leading the way with exciting new artificial intelligence capabilities. With the recent rollout of Gemini Live, plus features like Magic Eraser and Circle to Search, there’s loads you can do. Better yet, it shouldn’t just come to the best Google Pixel phones, it should come across the Android ecosystem.

While Google makes some of the best Android phones available today, AI has been a place it’s comfortably pushed forward while others, namely Apple, have seemingly lagged behind. And with the slow rollout of Apple Intelligence at the moment, that doesn’t look likely to change anytime soon.

